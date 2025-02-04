What Would a Win at Tennessee Mean for Mizzou? - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Mizzou basketball reporter Michael Stamps discusses what a win against the Tennessee Volunteers would mean for the Tigers in the SEC and nationally.
After multiple big wins, the Missouri Tigers have established themselves as one of the best teams in the SEC and an emerging squad in national rankings. Sitting at 17-4 with only one two losses in conference play, the Tigers are playing great basketball with a great opportunity to add to its win total right in front of them.
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, Missouri travels to Knoxville, Tennessee to face the fourth-ranked Volunteers. All four of its losses from an 18-4 record have come in the SEC but despite those, Tennessee is a clear-cut top team in the country.
The Tigers now have a nice track record on the road, previously defeating ranked Florida and Mississippi State squads on enemy territory. Adding another road win to that total would change the perception of the Tigers nationally, owning three of the best wins in the country and continuing to skyrocket to the top of the conference.
Expectations heading into Knoxville on Wednesday will probably lean toward the Volunteers and justifiably so. Predicting the fourth-best team in the country to lose on home turf to anyone would be surprising. That being said, the Tigers have been one of the best road teams in the country this year and are certainly looking to add another win to its resume.
