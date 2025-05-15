2026 4-Star ATH Justin Williams Names Missouri in Final Schools
Although Missouri lost out on 3-Star safety prospect D'Montae Tims after he backed out of his Tigers' commitment on Thursday, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff bounced back with a bit of good news on the recruiting trail after all.
According to 2, 4-Star athlete Justin Williams has officially narrowed his list of schools to just five, including Missouri among Indiana, Florida, Kentucky and Florida State.
Hailing from FW Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, Williams is a 5-foot-11, 190 lb. crafty offensive weapon that has spent time as both a wideout and a running back. He in incredibly fluid in his movement with the ball in his hands and is able to easily make defenders miss in the open field.
According to 247Sports, Williams became the first Florida prospect to surpass both 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season since Devin Hester did so in 2002.
Though he has yet to line up a visit with Missouri, Williams is expected to take visits this summer to his other finalists. He has already made a stop in Bloomington to visit with Indiana and will resume his road trip with Kentucky (May 30), followed by Florida (June 13) and Florida State (June 20).
As of now, Missouri holds just two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, one of which is a fellow 4-Star prospect. While the Tigers may be a bit behind when compared to other programs within the SEC, there is still plenty of time before the 2026 class makes final decisions.
Upcoming Visitors (May 30-June 1)
- WR Mason James
- IOL Noah Best
- CB Nick Hankins, Jr.
- RB Ryan Estrada
- LB JJ Bush
- S Jowell Combay
- CB Javonte Smith
- ATH Dana Greenhow
2026 Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)