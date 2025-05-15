Mizzou Central

2026 4-Star ATH Justin Williams Names Missouri in Final Schools

Williams is the second player this week to name the Tigers as one of his finalists.

Mason Woods

Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz celebrates after a defensive touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz celebrates after a defensive touchdown in the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Missouri won 48-14. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although Missouri lost out on 3-Star safety prospect D'Montae Tims after he backed out of his Tigers' commitment on Thursday, Eli Drinkwitz and his staff bounced back with a bit of good news on the recruiting trail after all.

According to 2, 4-Star athlete Justin Williams has officially narrowed his list of schools to just five, including Missouri among Indiana, Florida, Kentucky and Florida State.

Hailing from FW Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, Williams is a 5-foot-11, 190 lb. crafty offensive weapon that has spent time as both a wideout and a running back. He in incredibly fluid in his movement with the ball in his hands and is able to easily make defenders miss in the open field.

According to 247Sports, Williams became the first Florida prospect to surpass both 1,000 rushing and receiving yards in the same season since Devin Hester did so in 2002.

Though he has yet to line up a visit with Missouri, Williams is expected to take visits this summer to his other finalists. He has already made a stop in Bloomington to visit with Indiana and will resume his road trip with Kentucky (May 30), followed by Florida (June 13) and Florida State (June 20).

As of now, Missouri holds just two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, one of which is a fellow 4-Star prospect. While the Tigers may be a bit behind when compared to other programs within the SEC, there is still plenty of time before the 2026 class makes final decisions.

Upcoming Visitors (May 30-June 1)

  • WR Mason James
  • IOL Noah Best
  • CB Nick Hankins, Jr.
  • RB Ryan Estrada
  • LB JJ Bush
  • S Jowell Combay
  • CB Javonte Smith
  • ATH Dana Greenhow

2026 Commitments

  1. DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
  2. S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
  3. QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)

See Also...

feed

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Football