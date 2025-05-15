3-Star Safety Backs Out of Mizzou Commitment
Three-star safety D'Montae Tims has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers, according to John Garcia Jr. of Rivals. Tims committed on April 4 and was one of three Tiger pledges in the class of 2026.
Tims is the 956th player in the country and 76th safety, according to 247Sports composite rankings. The Seffner, Florida, native is also the 120th best player in the state. Playing for Armwood High School, Tims recorded 29 tackles, three interceptions and two sacks last season.
The Florida native holds offers from Vanderbilt, Pittsburgh, Indiana, Louisville and other power conference schools. According to 247Sports, Tims still has two official visits scheduled over the summer to Vanderbilt and Missouri. He's slated to go to Nashville on June 13, then to Columbia on June 20. Whether or not Tims will still make that visit to Missouri is unknown.
After losing Tims, the Tigers only have two 2026 commitments. The first was three-star defensive tackle Anthony Kennedy Jr., who has long maintained his pledge to Missouri. The most recent was four-star quarterback Gavin Sidwar, the highest ranked of the two commitments.
On top of that, Missouri's class dropped from No. 61 to No. 74 nationally as a team, according to 247Sports. They also hold the third-to-last class in the Southeastern Conference, behind only Florida and Kentucky with one commit apiece.
Drinkwitz has plenty of targets on board to take official visits over the summer, including the two commitments. There does appear to be a slight bit of concern revolving around the class, given they only have two commitments to their name.