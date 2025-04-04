Mizzou Earns Second 2026 Commitment in 3-Star Safety
Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers have finally landed their second commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, earning the commitment of three-star safety D'Montae Tims, according to his social media.
Tims is the No. 922 ranked player in the country from Seffner, Florida. He played for Armwood High School and is the No. 73 safety in the nation, as well as the No. 124 player in the state of Florida. Tims holds offers from Vanderbilt, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville and many others.
The decision to commit came soon after a visit to Columbia. The three-star prospect clearly enjoyed the visit and Missouri now has another defensive commitment in their class. Tims was the most impressed by the Tigers' defensive scheme and how he could see himself fitting into that scheme.
"The defensive scheme excited me the most," Tims told Missouri on SI. "I see myself as a fit, it's kind of the same defense we ran at my high school."
A Florida native, Tims has other visits scheduled. An official visit is in the cards for Tims to Columbia, heading there on June 20-22. He will be at Louisville University next week and could potentially take a trip to Florida State.
Tims joins three-star defensive lineman Anthony Kennedy Jr. as the only two commitments Drinkwitz has earned so far. Kennedy committed on December 14 and has stayed loyal so far and has been to Columbia multiple times. Kennedy is the No. 430 player in the country and is rated as a four-star recruit, depending on the site.
2026 Commitments
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
- S D'Montae Tims, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 04/04/2025)
Stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and more with our Missouri Football Recruiting Tracker.