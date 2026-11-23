The Missouri Tigers returned to the win column Saturday after suffering back-to-back losses in the previous two weeks. Missouri delivered one of its strongest performances of the season, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Faurot Field.

Missouri came away with a 28-14 win, improving its overall record to 7-4 and evening its SEC record at 4-4. Both sides of the ball delivered strong performances, helping the Tigers secure an impressive win in Columbia.

While several Tigers stepped up and contributed to the win, three players, in particular, stood out during Saturday's matchup.

Austin Simmons

There is little question about who deserves the top spot following Saturday's win. Quarterback Austin Simmons delivered one of his best performances of the season, giving Missouri exactly what it needed against a ranked Kentucky defense.

Simmons completed 17 of 22 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns. The southpaw stretched the field throughout the game, connecting with multiple targets and throwing touchdown passes to Donovan Olugbode, Jude James and Naeshaun Montgomery.

After a couple of difficult weeks, this was a big time performance from Simmons. His showing against Kentucky could make for a strong finish to the 2026 campaign.

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Donovan Olugbode

While Simmons connected with multiple targets, Olugbode was a huge difference-maker. The wide receiver finished with five receptions for 105 yards and two touchdowns, playing a major role in Missouri's offensive success.

Olugbode got Missouri on the scoreboard first with a 7-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. However, his biggest play came in the third quarter when he broke free for a 60-yard touchdown, extending the Tigers' lead to 28-6.

The wide receiver played a major role in the Tigers' win, particularly with his ability to make explosive plays downfield.

Santana Banner

Missouri’s defense deserves plenty of credit for Saturday’s performance. One of the biggest contributors on that side of the ball was safety Santana Banner. Banner finished with 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections and an interception.

The safety’s biggest moment came late in the fourth quarter when he intercepted Kenny Minchey inside Missouri territory. The interception sealed the game for the Tigers and ended any hopes of a Kentucky comeback.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Tigers will look to finish strong when they host Oklahoma.

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