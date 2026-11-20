The Missouri Tigers are gearing up for yet another SEC matchup as they return to Columbia to host the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday. Missouri is looking to snap its losing streak and get back on its feet at Faurot Field.

The Tigers enter Saturday with a 6-4 overall record and a 3-4 mark in SEC play following a tough 48-21 loss to No. 1 Georgia. On the other side, Kentucky comes to Columbia with a 7-3 overall record and a 5-3 record in conference play.

Here are the TV and radio details for Missouri's matchup against Kentucky.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Kentucky

Who: Missouri (6-4) vs. No. 16 Kentucky (7-3)

When: Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Kentucky leads 9-5

Missouri On SI beat writers will also provide coverage with a live blog featuring updates throughout Saturday's game.

Last Time Out, Missouri

Missouri heads into this weekend's matchup following a disappointing 48-21 loss to the nation's No. 1 team, the Georgia Bulldogs. The Tigers struggled to keep pace with Georgia, but the offense was still able to show signs of life.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Quarterback Austin Simmons threw three touchdowns against the Bulldogs, while wide receiver Donovan Olugbode recorded 67 yards and a touchdown on four receptions. Cayden Lee also contributed, finishing with 44 yards on three receptions.

On the defensive side of the ball, Nicholas Rodriguez recorded seven tackles and a sack. The linebacker continues to produce week in and week out. This weekend presents an opportunity for the Tigers to get back in the win column.

Last Time Out, Kentucky

Kentucky is coming off a 21-14 loss to the Florida Gators. The Wildcats struggled to establish the run game, finishing with just 61 rushing yards. They ended the game with 242 total yards of offense.

Quarterback Kenny Minchey completed 15 of 26 passes for 181 yards and a touchdown. He also used his legs to find the end zone for a rushing touchdown, accounting for both of Kentucky's scores.

Much like Missouri, Kentucky is looking to bounce back from a loss last week, setting the stage for an entertaining matchup this Saturday.

Missouri Stat Leaders

Passing: Austin Simmons — 2,379 yards, 21 touchdowns

Rushing: Jamal Roberts — 1,133 yards, nine touchdowns

Receiving: Cayden Lee — 879 yards, five touchdowns

Kentucky Stat Leaders

Passing: Kenny Minchey — 2,160 yards, 15 touchdowns

Rushing: CJ Baxter — 562 yards, eight touchdowns

Receiving: Kenny Darby — 601 yards, three touchdowns

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