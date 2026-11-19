The Missouri Tigers are looking to return to the win column after suffering back-to-back losses to Texas and Georgia. The Tigers will welcome the Kentucky Wildcats to Faurot Field this weekend, hoping to get back on track.

The Wildcats offer a different offensive approach than most teams in college football. While Kentucky relies on an effective running and passing game, the team also heavily utilizes pre-snap adjustments to create advantages before the play begins.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz discussed what makes Kentucky a difficult team to defend, specifically highlighting the Wildcats' pre-snap movement and formations.

"They're very unique in what they do. Huddle, shifts, motions, unique formations, unbalanced, established the run, play action throws," Drinkwitz said. "Quarterback is playing at a really, really high level from an efficiency standpoint, and they do a good job of maintaining control and possession of the game."

Kentucky has averaged 28.3 points and 369.4 total yards per game this season. The Wildcats have found consistent success on the ground, averaging 153.4 rushing yards per game.

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Quarterback Kenny Minchey has completed 68.8% of his passes this season, totaling 2,160 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Wildcats have also been productive on the ground, recording 1,534 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns through 10 games.

From the secondary to the defensive line, every unit will need to stay alert. Missouri defensive lineman Jason Dowell understands the balance Kentucky brings offensively, particularly its ability to attack through both the air and on the ground.

"They do a lot of things well," Dowell said. "Whether they're running the football, they're passing the football. Their quarterback Kenny, he's a pretty good quarterback."

This offensive approach has helped Kentucky establish a winning identity this season. Missouri safety Santana Banner understands the challenges the Wildcats present, particularly their offensive scheme and ability to create confusion through pre-snap movement and formations.

"They're kind of similar in some ways to Florida's offense," Banner said. "They have a bunch of wild formations, a lot of things to try to get your eyes in the wrong spot, a lot of motion shifts, a lot to really just keep you thinking so you can't play as fast."

Saturday presents an opportunity for the Tigers to get back on their feet after a pair of tough losses. However, doing so against Kentucky won't be easy. Missouri will need to remain disciplined in all three phases of the game.

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