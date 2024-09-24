3 Mizzou Players Make PFF's Week 4 SEC Team
The No. 11 Missouri Tigers secured one of their ugliest wins in quite some time in Week 4, taking Vanderbilt into double overtime before grabbing a 30-27 win.
However, some key performances made all the difference in the game.
Three of those performances were recognized in Pro Football Focus' SEC team for Week 4, meaning they were the highest rated in the conference at their position. All three play in the trenches.
First, the entire right side of the offensive line was listed on the team in right guard Cam'Ron Johnson and right tackle Armand Membou. Johnson, who transferred to Missouri from Houston ahead of the 2023 season, earned a 73.1 overall grade in the game, allowing two pressures. Membou was Missouri's highest ranked offensive player with a 78.4 grade.
Johnson and Membou helped pave the way for running back Nate Noel, who rushed for a career-high of 199 yards in the win.
On the other side of the ball, defensive tackle Chris McClellan also earned a spot on the Week 4 team with a 75.5 grade. The Florida transfer recorded three pressures and four tackles in the win.
McClellan has been a key piece in his first four games with the Tigers, leading the team with eight pressures on the season. His two sacks on the season are tied with linebacker Khalil Jacobs for the most on the team.
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz often says that games in the SEC are won and lost in the trenches. In a game devoid of many stellar performances outside of Noel, the recognition from PFF on these three linemen would reflect Drinkwitz's belief.
Read more Missouri Tigers news
Mizzou Bowl Projections Ahead of Bye Week
Missouri Football Looks to Reflect, Improve in Much Needed Bye Week
Missouri Running Back Named Week 4 SEC Offensive Player of the Week