Mizzou QB Commit Braylen Warren Puts on Recruiting Hat During Official Visit

Braylen Warren had been to Missouri's campus multiple times before his official visit on the weekend of June 5. The Omaha, Nebraska, native has been committed to the Tigers since December 4, 2025, and has been working behind the scenes to get others to join him in the 2027 class.

That was no different during his official visit to Missouri starting June 5 and ending June 7.

"I've seen the campus. I've talked with coaches a bunch," Warren told Missouri On SI. "It wasn't as much as much them trying to improve me, it was more me trying to recruit other people."

Warren went into full recruiter mode this past weekend, with his eyes set on helping to land the commitments of four-star wide receiver Lawrence Britt, three-star wide receiver Tre Britton III and five-star running back Landen Williams-Callis.

The Omaha quarterback had the same message to all three of the players who were making their official visits. He wanted them to know how special the Missouri offense could be if the four of them, along with four-star wide receiver commit Chris Harris Jr., could be.

"What I'm telling, like Lawrence (Britt), Tre (Britton) and Landen (Williams-Callis) is really just Mizzou is a great place to be," Warren said. "They'll develop you; they have the best coaching staff. Playing for coach Drink is an amazing opportunity. He's a great coach, good player developer."

Warren had the opportunity to interact with those three closely for the first time in person. Warren and Britt had been in communication over the phone, as Warren had been trying to bring Britt to Columbia since he committed.

"Tre and Lawrence are pretty similar. They're both just kind of funny guys to be around, just really like laid back, but cool guys to be around," Warren said. I would joke around a lot, but they're both really good football players and super locked in. "

Britt is the No. 257 player in the country, per composite rankings and is considering Arkansas and Iowa. Britton is the No. 822 player in the nation, with the only other competing school being Michigan.

Williams-Callis and Warren also got to interact for the first time. The five-star running back from Richmond, Texas, could be a massive get for the Tigers if he opts to go there.

"Landen, he's more laid back, not as talkative, but like once you get to know him and all that, like he'll kind of come out and show and everything," Warren said.

Williams-Callis is the No. 30 player in the country according to composite rankings. He's also the third-best running back.

While he was working on recruiting those three offensive targets to join him, he also got to bond with other Missouri commits who'd made the trip. That list included defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi, safety Keiran Govan, wide receiver Chris Harris Jr., tight end Jack Brown, offensive lineman Lual Aleu and safety Jabarri Lofton.

All of the commits are close and stay in frequent communication, according to Warren. Seeing a handful of them in person gave them all a further opportunity to build friendships.

"Everybody is just great to be around," Warren said. "I feel like it's a really tight-knit group. We're all good friends and we all get along very well."

Britt, a long-time Missouri target, will announce his commitment Thursday. Commitment timetables aren't set for Britton and Williams-Callis, though the Tigers are expected to be in the running for both players.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.