4-Star WR Lawrence Britt 'Blown Away' by Mizzou Following Official Visit

Lawrence Britt has taken multiple trips to visit the Missouri Tigers, including his official visit to Columbia on the weekend of June 5. Depsite the high frequency of visits, Britt and his family left Missouri's campus more impressed than ever.

According to Britt, the Tigers are in a good spot in terms of his recruitment, which will come to an end later in the week.

"The visit was great. It left us blown away again," Britt told Missouri On SI. "We just want to make sure that this is the right decision for me."

There weren't any surprises for Britt during his most recent trip to Columbia. He received more insight on how he'd be used in the offense, while seeing more of the facilities and the campus.

"That was a great visit. My eight time getting back up there, got to see a lot of what I'd already seen," Britt said. "We went really in depth on how I'll be used the system. Missouri stands in a high place for me."

Leading up to the visit, Britt wanted more assurance that he could see himself playing for the Tigers if he were to commit there. There wasn't anything new the Tigers could add to the recruiting pitch, but they did hammer home more of the same.

This was also Britt's last official visit before announcing his commitment. He'd made the trip to Arkansas on May 29 and Iowa on June 1.

"My feelings going into this visit were, let's just go in here and really see what Missouri has to say, because they have said everything," Britt said. "Let's just see one more time if everything is good and things like that and see if this is really the right fit."

The four-star wide receiver had the opportunity to interact with four-star wide receiver commit Chris Harris Jr., along with three-star target Tre Britton III.

Very quickly, a relationship was formed between the three, along with multiple current wide receivers on Missouri's roster. It was a pretty seamless process, according to Britt.

"Definitely cool just seeing how we interacted and how we interacted with the older guys as well," Britt said. "It was all smooth. It was like we were brothers already."

Throughout his multiple visits with the Tigers, Britt has grown more comfortable with their coaching staff. Wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler is a guy who has stood out to Britt for a variety of reasons, but his player development and coaching style came to mind first.

"He really knows what he's doing, (he's) fundamental, pushes players to the fullest, and he definitely is one of the best receiver coaches in the nation," Britt said.

Peeler's track record for sending wide receivers to the NFL also is eye-catching for Britt, most recently with Kevin Coleman Jr. to the Miami Dolphins. Obviously, Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. also come to mind.

"It really sparks an interest in my mind, just seeing all the players that he sent to the league," Britt said. "That's very important to me."

Britt and the coaching staff have formed a connection beyond football. They're looking out for Britt beyond football and that's something that he's valued while working through his selection process.

"We talked about football, but we also just talked about personal life and that's what I really like about that staff," Britt said. "They always want to know you as a person and really help you grow as a person."

On his two other options

Lausanne Collegiate School wide receiver Lawrence Britt on his official visit to the University of Iowa. | Courtesty of @Certified_LB1 on X, Iowa Athletics

Britt took official visits to Arkansas and Iowa before heading to Columbia to once again check out what the Tigers had to offer. He had some familiarity with the Razorbacks' staff due to a local connection.

"I like the way that Arkansas, the offensive coordinator, can get the playmakers the ball," Britt said. "The relationship is there because that staff was at Memphis last year."

The Hawkeyes were a bit of a surprise school for Britt, especially given their track record of offense and wide receiver development. Regardless, he walked away impressed with what head coach Kirk Ferentz and his staff presented him.

"It kind of blew me away a little bit, just seeing that it was a very quiet, very safe environment," Britt said. "The offense in the system that they run, the Shanahan system. I think that's that was really cool."

Britt will announce his commitment on Thursday, deciding between Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa and Florida.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

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