3-Star IOL, Texas Native Tristan Dare Commits to Mizzou

Missouri keeps on pouring in commitments on the offensive line, this time with the addition of three-star interior lineman Tristan Dare. Dare, a native of Southlake, Texas, was committed to Michigan early in his recruitment.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 IOL Tristan Dare has Committed to Missouri, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 290 IOL was previously committed to Michigan



“M-I-Z, I’m home! 🐯 Romans 8:31”https://t.co/9TkTMZ68VK pic.twitter.com/1QzbQPOoGM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 9, 2026

Dare backed out of his pledge with the Wolverines on March 31, 2026, after committing on August 4, 2025. Between the time of his decommitment and eventual commitment to Missouri, he gained an offer from Penn State and officially visited Missouri, Stanford and Washington.

This wasn't exactly a commitment that the Tigers were expected to land heading into the weekend. Clearly, Missouri's visit went well enough for the Tigers to take him in. Predictions filed in for Dare to land with Missouri on Monday, just a day after his visit concluded.

He's the No. 844 player in the country, No. 54 of all interior linemen and No. 111 in the state of Texas. Dare likely projects to play the center position for the Tigers. Stanford and Washington were the other two schools in the running to land Dare's talents.

The Tigers now have four commitments on the offensive line following the addition of Dare. Three-star Jack Marquard will play tackle for Missouri, as will three-star Luke Injaychock, despite being currently listed as an interior lineman. Three-star Lual Aleu will end up at one of the guard spots.

It's not clear if the Tigers will land any other offensive linemen in the class. Four-star offensive tackle Caleb Johnson and three-star offensive tackle Jaylen Hill are the only other offensive linemen whom Missouri is actively pursuing.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

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