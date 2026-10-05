3 Tigers Who Stood Out in Commanding Win Over Florida

The Missouri Tigers made a statement Saturday, defeating the No. 8 Florida Gators 45-17 in commanding fashion. The win was a major one for Missouri, which jumped from No. 25 to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 following the win.

The Tigers were looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season, one that came from Mississippi State. Missouri did much more than respond. It dominated one of the nation’s top teams, scoring 35 unanswered points after the game was tied at 10 in the second quarter.

Missouri tallied 560 total yards of offense while its defense held the Gators to 17 points. It was a complete team win, but three Tigers in particular stood out.

Jamal Roberts

Running back Jamal Roberts was arguably Missouri’s biggest difference-maker Saturday. He put his ability to run the ball on full display, providing a massive boost to the offense.

The running back rushed for 211 yards and found the end zone three times on 24 carries, averaging 8.8 yards per attempt. It was an explosive day for Roberts, highlighted by an 80-yard house call that helped put the game out of reach for Florida.

Roberts’ ability to take over Missouri’s ground game was impressive, but even more so against one of the nation’s top teams. It was a commanding performance from Roberts on Saturday.

Nicholas Rodriguez

On the other side of the ball, Nicholas Rodriguez led a Missouri defense that completely changed the game. The Tigers did more than just keep Florida out of the end zone.

The linebacker finished with a team-high 11 tackles as Missouri held the Gators to just 42 rushing yards. Most notably, the Tigers shut down running back Jadan Baugh, who entered Columbia as one of the nation’s top running backs with 600 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Rodriguez’s production was a massive part of limiting Florida’s offensive rhythm, especially on the ground. His performance helped Missouri pull away and take control in Columbia.

Austin Simmons

While Roberts took care of the ground game, Austin Simmons took care of business through the air, continuing to build Missouri’s confidence in him as the team’s gunslinger. Simmons was sharp, consistently finding his weapons downfield.

The Ole Miss transfer completed 23 of 30 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. He also avoided throwing an interception. Simmons connected with Donovan Olugbode for a 47-yard touchdown and Caleb Goodie Sr. for a 31-yard score.

The southpaw was efficient throughout Saturday’s game and capitalized on his opportunities downfield. His production played a big role in Missouri’s 560 total offensive yards and continued to impress at the quarterback position.

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