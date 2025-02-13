4 Mizzou Players Invited to NFL Scouting Combine
Four former Missouri Tiger players were in a group of 329 NFL draft hopefuls invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.
Last year, Missouri sent eight players to the pre-draft event, the highest mark ever for the program. This year, all four players are on the offensive side of the ball.
The list includes Brady Cook, who was one of 15 quarterbacks invited to the event. In January, Cook competed in both the Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl all-star games.
Missouri also accounts for two players out of the 48 wide receivers invited — Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III. Wease accepted an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl, but was unable to participate in either practices or the All-Star game due to a hand injury he suffered in the Music City Bowl.
Finally, Armand Membou was one of 50 offensive linemen invited. The 20 year old is projected to be a first-round selection. He accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl, but had to miss out on practices and the games due to an illness.
The NFL Scouting Combine will run from Feb. 24 to March 3. Positional workouts will be broadcast on the NFL Network.
Cook, Wease and Burden, along with other quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs will participate in drills on Saturday, March 1. Membou and the rest of the invited offensive linemen will do so on Saturday, March 2.
