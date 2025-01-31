Notebook: How Did Mizzou Draft Prospects Perform at Shrine Bowl?
As the NFL pre-draft process commences, so did the festivities of the annual East-West Shrine Bowl. The Missouri Tigers had three participants in the event, all of which who sought to improve their hopes of being selected in the 2025 NFL draft.
The three to be selected to play in the Shrine Bowl were quarterback Brady Cook, edge Johnny Walker Jr. and wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. Wease was unable to play because of a previously suffered hand injury but he was still present.
Walker and Cook both had solid performances in the actual bowl game. Cook only played in the first half and was subbed out sporadically with two other quarterbacks and despite all three turning the ball over, played the best out of all of them.
Missouri's defensive leader from this last season was one of the best players on the field between both teams. He may end up being one of the biggest risers of this year's class if all goes well.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is an excellent opportunity for experienced and less-recognized draft prospects to make a name for themselves. Plenty of prospects across the country made a case for why they should be drafted and many probably will. For the three Tigers that were a part of it, they can only hope their odds of getting drafted increased after the multi-day event.
Here's how Missouri's three prospects performed at the East-West Shrine Bowl:
Brady Cook, Senior QB
6'1 | 209 pounds | 9 2/8" | 32 5'8" | 77 4/8"
(Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Wingspan)
Notes
- The Missouri QB completed a few passes in Shrine Bowl practice sessions.
- Cook started the game for the West team at Quarterback.
- 14:13 1st Quarter: Cook completes his first pass of the game to Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers for 19 yards on a short curl route.
- 13:36 1st Quarter: Cook finds Colorado WR Will Sheppard on a 20-yard back-shoulder throw.
Takeaways
Cook gave the West team the best look to move the ball down the field when it came to who they played at quarterback. Both Ethan Garbers and Max Brosmer from Minnesota threw interceptions in very limited time on the field. The East's defense was great and made life hard for any of the three quarterbacks the West put out but Cook probably had the most success of any of them. He completed the passes he needed to make and outside of his fumble, which was a scarce occasion during his time with Missouri, he didn't make many mistakes.
Theo Wease Jr., Senior WR
6'2 | 202 pounds | 8 4/8" | 32 2/8" | 77 7/8"
Notes
- Wease did not participate in any practices or the game due to a wrist injury he suffered during the Music City Bowl against the Iowa Hawkeyes. He can be pictured below with a form of support on that hand.
- Wease was seen at the Shrine Bowl practice and game, despite nursing his hand injury.
Takeaways
Unlike other Tiger draft prospects, Wease could use some convincing for NFL draft scouts to take him. He had a productive two seasons with Missouri and certainly had consistent glimpses that would earn him a draft pick but a solid showing here couldn't have hurt. For an older receiver prospect, the more good reps he can have against talented defensive backs, the more his stock raises come late April. Not playing didn't necessarily hurt Wease's stock but it didn't help either.
Johnny Walker Jr., Senior EDGE
6'2 | 246 pounds | 10" | 33" | 79 3/8"
Notes
- 7:34 2nd Quarter: Walker's first impact play of the game is a near-pressure on Minnesota QB Max Brosmer, going against Indiana LT Trey Wedig.
- 7:07 2nd Quarter: Walker beat Florida RT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson and forced an incompletion from Brosmer.
- 0:47 2nd Quarter: Walker beats Cincinnati RT John Williams and gets to Cook at QB, his teammate, earning a sack and forcing a fumble.
- 14:46 4th Quarter: Walker aids in a quarterback pressure of Ethan Garbers, who threw an interception to Ole Miss DT JJ Pegues.
- 0:57 4th Quarter: Walker gets by Crenshaw-Dickson and brings down Brosmer, good for his second sack of the game.
Takeaways
Walker was arguably the best defensive player on the field on either team in this game. Regardless of who he was going against, Walker had a move to counter or beat his man. He did his best work rushing the pasher, with two sacks and a few pressures to his name. He beat the likes of Indiana's Trey Wedig, Florida's Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Cincinnati's John Williams and NC State's Tim Mckay, among others. Previously predicted to be a day three pick, it's very possible, with good testing in the future, he bumps up a day.
Read More Missouri Tigers News:
Injuries that Could Linger for Mizzou Football into Spring, Fall Practices- The Extra Point
Mizzou Offensive Lineman Pulls Out of Senior Bowl
Mizzou's Armand Membou's Draft Stock is Quickly Rising