4-Star Mizzou Defensive Back to Enter Transfer Portal
The Missouri Tigers are expected to lose defensive back Jaren Sensabaugh, a former four-star prospect.
A former four-star prospect, Sensabaugh announced his plans on his X, formerly known as Twitter account. He redshirted during his first year with the program. He appeared in just six snaps for Missouri in 2024, all in the Tigers' season opener against Murray State.
Sensabaugh will become the 11th player on scholarship that Missouri will lose to the transfer portal, and the sixth member of the Tigers' 2024 commitment class. By 247Sports' rankings, he'll become the fourth member in the top five of Missouri's highest rated prospects in the class to enter the transfer portal.
Sensabaugh, a Nashville, Tenn., native, was originally comitted to Vanderbilt out of high school in June of 2023. He changed his commitment to Missouri on December 19 of 2023 after also taking official visits to Tennessee, UCLA, and North Carolina State.
In the same freshmen class, Missouri brought in Cameron Keys at cornerback, also a four-star prospect.
In the Class of 2025, Missouri received a commitments from Mark Manfred, a three-star prospect, at cornerback. Charles Bass, a three-star prospect from East St. Louis High School, can play both safety and cornerback, being listed by the team as a safety on a list to announce the signing class.
The loss of Sensabaugh opens up a need for the future at cornerback for Missouri, but the TIgers appear to have a handful of starters locked in for 2025, with Dreyden Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr., and Nicholas Deloach Jr. all set to return. Additionally, Missouri reportedly received a commitment from Washington State cornerback Stephen Hall hours before Sensabaugh announced his decision to transfer.
The early window for players to enter the transfer portal closed on Dec. 28, however, players on teams playing in bowl games have an additional five-day window that opens the day after the bowl game.
On the final day of that window, Sensabaugh became the first Missouri player to utilize the extra period.
