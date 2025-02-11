A Look at Mizzou's 2026 NFL Draft Prospects - The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps list the three Missouri football players with the best chances of hearing their names called at the 2026 NFL draft.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Thinking about the 2026 NFL draft seems impossible when the 2025 one is still months away. But, as spring football peeks its head around the corner, so do the draft hopes of a new crop of Missouri Tigers players.
The 2026 squad seems to have a higher chance of more NFL talent than this class of players. At the top of that list is left guard Cayden Green, who started nearly every game at the position for the Tigers. Assuming he takes another jump from his sophomore year to his junior, the draft potential is there.
Center Connor Tollison is one of the best at his position in college football and should get some professional looks. Despite a lower-body injury in the middle of the season, one of the highest-graded centers, according to Pro Football Focus, is bound to get taken. His growth from season to season has also been impressive, which sets him up for another good season.
Tight end Brett Norfleet, setting injuries aside, seems set up for a potential breakout season. He's in an offense that utilizes its tight ends and without Luther Burden or Theo Wease to be the main offensive targets, Norfleet could rise to the top of that list.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Former Mizzou LB Shines for Kansas City in Super Bowl Despite Loss
Recruiting Rundown: Missouri in the Mix for Elite 2026 Talent
Where Missouri Finished in 2025 Recruiting Rankings