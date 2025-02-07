Recruiting Rundown: Missouri in the Mix for Elite 2026 Talent
National Signing Day came and went this week for the Missouri Tigers without any surprises as the entirety of the 2025 recruiting class took advantage of the Early Signing Period in December.
Now that Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have finally wrapped on the 2025 class, Missouri can turn its eyes to 2026 and beyond. This week, the Tigers did just that, landing in the final list of top schools for multiple elite prospects.
The first was the class' top overall ranked player, Jackson Cantwell from Nixa, Missouri. A 6-foot-7, 300 offensive tackle, he is a can't miss prospect in the 2026 recruiting class. Cantwell officially released his final list of six schools this week, naming the Tigers among Georgia, Michigan, Miami, Ohio State and Oregon.
While it's unclear yet whether or not Missouri will earn any bit of a hometown discount for the elite prospect, a player of Cantwell's caliber would be a complete game changer for the class as a whole.
The next 2026 prospect that the Tigers look to be making progress with is cornerback Kennedi Bailey from Thomson, Georgia. Though unranked currently, Bailey has unique size for a corner, standing at 6-foot-3, 165 lbs., making him a very lengthy defender that has success against smaller receivers.
Despite the lack of a star rating, Bailey currently holds offers from several power four programs, including the likes of Texas A&M, Michigan and more. He finished the 2024 season with 24 total tackles, two pass deflections and three interceptions.
2026 tight end prospect Landen Miree, who is rated as a 3-Star prospect, also named Missouri in his final schools this week; a list that also included Arizona State, Florida State, LSU, Auburn, Cincinnati, Washington, Pittsburgh, SMU, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt.
Hailing from Cincinnati, he is ranked as the No. 23 player in the state of Ohio and the No. 30 tight end in the nation, according to 247Sports. In 2024, Miree finished with 29 receptions for 404 yards and six touchdowns and helped the Princeton Vikings to a 10-3 record and a berth in the state semifinals.
In further 2026 recruiting news, Missouri extended an offer this week to offensive line prospect Pete Eglitis from Bishop Watterson High School in Columbus, Ohio. 247Sports ranks him as a 3-Star prospect and the No. 71 player in the Buckeye State.
2025 Football Signees
- RB Marquise Davis, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Shaun Terry, 5-foot-10, 170 lbs. - Ironton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR Donovan Olugbode, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Bradenton, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
- CB Mark Manfred, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Signed 12/04/2024)
- WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Olney, Maryland (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Daeden Hopkins, 6-foot-6, 210 lbs. - Hermann, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- TE Dakotah Terrell, 6-foot-7, 215 lbs. - Pocola, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/2024)
- S Charles Bass, 6-foot-2, 187 lbs. - St. Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- RB Brendon Haygood, 5-foot-9,. 180 lbs. - Sachse, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Dante McClellan, 6-foot, 210 lbs. - Canton, Ohio (Signed 12/04/2024)
- LB Jason King, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Saint Louis, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Jack Lange, 6-foot-8, 290 lbs. - Eureka, Missouri (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Henry Fenuku, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Fort Worth, Texas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- DL Jason Dowell, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/2024)
- QB Matt Zollers, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Royersford, Pennsylvania (Signed 12/04/2024)
- OL Keiton Jones, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Coffeyville, Kansas (Signed 12/04/2024)
- EDGE Javion Hilson, 6-foot-3, 235 lbs. - Cocoa, Florida (Signed 12/04/2024)
2026 Football Commits
- DL Anthony Kennedy, Jr., 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. - Littlerock, Arkansas (Committed 12/14/2024)
For a full breakdown of the Tigers 2025 recruiting class and more, check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker.
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PG Aaron Rowe, 6-foot, 155 lbs. - Columbia, Missouri (Signed 11/13/2024)
- PF Nicholas Randall, 6-foot-7, 225 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Signed 11/13/2024)
Check out the Missouri Tigers' basketball recruiting tracker to stay up to date on the 2025 class and beyond.