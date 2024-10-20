Ranked Teams Take Care of Business, SEC See's Changes- Eye of the Tiger, Week 8
The SEC saw two teams rise and fall in ranked matchups in Week 8 of college football, none of which were the Missouri Tigers. They beat Auburn by a minor amount and moved down in both polls. Texas and Alabama, two squads who were favored in their home matchups, fell to Georgia and Tennessee respectively.
Outside of those four teams, everyone else did its job. The Oregon Ducks now sit atop the AP Top 25 and most other polls and Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State follow.
Relevant to the Missouri Tigers, only one team on its remaining schedule walked away with a victory. The only team on its remaining schedule that looked good was the South Carolina Gamecocks, picking up a victory over Oklahoma. Missouri plays at Alabama for Week 9, a team that is coming off a disappointing loss to Tennessee on the road.
Week 8 Results for Missouri's Future Opponents
No. 7 Alabama: 24-17 loss to No. 11 Tennessee
Oklahoma: 35-9 loss to South Carolina
South Carolina: 35-9 win over Oklahoma
Mississippi State: 34-24 loss to No. 14 Texas A&M
Arkansas: 34-10 loss to No. 8 LSU
As Missouri strolls into Tuscaloosa to take on the Crimson Tide, Alabama is coming off a disapointing loss to Tennessee. They had the opportunity to piece together a final drive to take the lead and on the first play, quarterback Jalen Milroe threw an interception. The Crimson Tide's weaknesses have been glaring the last three games and a loss seemed to be inevitable, providing a great opportunity for Missouri to walk in and create chaos.
Outside of South Carolina's win over Oklahoma, everyone on Missouri's remaining schedule lost to another SEC opponent. Arkansas and Oklahoma were blown out and struggled to put points on the board, both scoring under 10. The Gamecocks looked like the best of the bunch by far, with LaNorris Sellers beginning to get comfortable throwing the ball and the defensive unit excelling.
Mississippi State appears to be the weakest opponent left on the Missouri schedule. They currently sit with the worst record in the SEC at 1-6, starting a true freshman quarterback, Michael Van Buren. The defense has allowed more than 30 points in six of their seven games so far and their only victory was over the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.
Week 8 Results for Missouri's AP Poll Neighbors:
No. 17 Kansas State 45-18 win over West Virginia
No. 18 Ole Miss: Bye week
No. 20 Pittsburgh: Bye week
No. 21 SMU: 40-10 win over Stanford
Outside of Alabama's loss and Tennessee's win, nothing truly shook up the top 25. The now No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers, led by first-year head coach Curt Cignetti, secured one of the best wins of the week with a. 56-7 blowout of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Hoosiers showed limited weakness, despite an injury to star quarterback Kurtis Rourke.
Multiple races in each power-five conference are starting to shape up outside of the SEC. The Big 10 appears to be down to Oregon, Ohio State, Penn State and potentially the Hoosiers. Indiana remains undefeated, but has yet to see a true test. In the ACC, Miami and Clemson present as the two teams to beat. The Hurricanes are also still undefeated, but have shown some flaws on defense and squaked out some close games.
The Big 12 looks like a wild card, with the Iowa State Cyclones atop the conference and teams like BYU and Kansas State close behind.
Boise State appears to be the best group-of-five so far, but they must win the remainder of its games to maintain that spot. The Navy Midshipmen take on a ranked Notre Dame squad at home and if they win there, Navy could take that top spot.
