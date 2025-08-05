'Be Ready for Impact': Mizzou Defenders Describe Ahmad Hardy
Missouri Tigers linebacker Khalil Jacobs hasn't had to tackle Ahmad Hardy on the field yet, but he knows it won't be a pleasant nor easy introduction to the running back's playing style.
"I haven't met him yet, but he definitely makes the first guy miss," Jacobs said of Hardy to the media in a press conference Tuesday.
The transfer running back from Louisiana-Monroe has the power of a wrecking ball, but still manages to be light on his feet. With 206 pounds packed onto his 5-foot-10 frame, he's a shorter but strong target to tackle.
"I feel like people that are his type of build and as fast as he is, swole and short, as stocky as he is, it's really hard [to tackle]," cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. said.
Once Hardy gets some space off the line of scrimmage, he turns into a boulder speeding down an avalanche. Good luck to any defensive back or linebacker who has to stop his momentum on their own. Instead of 'meeting at the quarterback' opposing defensive players will need to meet at Hardy and hope for the best.
"He very physical, he good going downhill," linebacker Triston Newson said. "He's kinda compact, he's not as tall, so you gotta get low with him and square up, and be ready for impact with him."
Hardy broke out last year, being named the Sun-Belt Freshman of the Year after rushing for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns on 237 carries. He's earned national recognition ahead of 2025, being named to the preseason watch list for both the Doak Walker and Maxwell awards, which recognize the best running back, and best overall player in college football respectively.
Hardy said the biggest adjustment he's already noticed from playing in the Sun Belt Conference last year to now the Southeastern Conference has been the speed of the game. But, he's already used to the physicality — he averaged 4.25 yards after contact per attempt last season, per Pro Football Focus.
He's also learned how to better manage the physical effects of that. This year, he's making it a goal to maintain his weight, after it fluctuated below his ideal playing size at points last year. He also knows how to recover better.
"I stay in the cold tub a lot," Hardy said. "Try to do as much treatment as I can."
By being able to shoulder a lot of the physicality, Hardy is able to take some of that responsibility off his offensive line.
"[I] like blocking for him obviously," right guard Dominick Giudice said. "He makes it really easy for us as offensive lineman [by] making guys miss."
But off the field, Hardy has been far from the hard-nosed force he is on it. On Monday, Hardy posted a video to Instagram of him turning the Missouri locker room into his own dance floor, grooving on his tip toes as edge rusher Damon Wilson II cheered him on.
"He's a really playful guy," Pride said. "He's the same person everyday, walks around playing music out the phone, turned up all the way, singing them songs in the locker room."
The antics Hardy brings is not just for his own amusement or release, but is an intentional effort from him to bring fun to the locker room.
"I try to bring the energy, I try to keep the same mindset everyday," Hardy said. "Try to find something to be happy about, get guys up that [are] not up."
Hardy's teammates have glommed on to his bright energy. The Mississippi native has taught some of his teammates, such as wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr., how to horseback ride. This summer, he and safety Santana Banner, went fishing in the pond in the neighborhood of Eli Drinkwitz to the displeasure of the head coach's homeowners association.
READ: The Unique Hobby Ahmad Hardy Brought to the Mizzou Offense
Those bonds have created the comfortability for Hardy to dance like nobody is watching in front of teammates he only met this winter. The closeness of the whole team is one of the things that first stood out to Hardy after transferring to Missouri.
Though he might have no mercy on the defense on the field, he's had no problem creating friendships with them off it.
"They welcomed me in —not just the coaches — everybody, it was like I've been here before I was here," Hardy said. "We all get along."