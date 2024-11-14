Beamer Talks Dynamic Mizzou Offense, Athletic Offensive Line Ahead of Matchup
Even without Brady Cook, this Missouri offense has firepower. The Tigers have weapons in the passing game in Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. and multiple dynamic options in its backfield with Marcus Carroll, Nate Noel and now, Jamal Roberts.
With all those options and a powerful offensive line, even when they aren't clicking, the Tiger offense can be hard to stop and gameplan for. The responsibility of game-planning, this week, belongs to South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.
The Tiger offensive line might be the biggest challenge for the Gamecock defense. Across the board, Missouri boasts five physical and fast linemen to protect its quarterback and running backs.
“They've got a really big, physical, athletic, talented offensive line,” Beamer said.
The athleticism of the front five for the Tigers is what makes them one of the best units in the country. They boast only the No. 57 pass-blocking unit according to Pro Football Focus, but follow that up with the tenth-best run-blocking group. The Tigers' quickness and strength make them stand out amongst other offensive line units.
“Sometimes you turn on the tape and watch an offensive line and there's just some guys that maybe they're big, but they don't move very well. They're not very athletic,” Beamer said. “When you watch Missouri's offensive line, that's not the case.”
The quarterback spot, which is in question as of now for the Tigers, also poses a threat to the Gamecock offense, regardless of who plays. Beamer is fond of current starting quarterback Drew Pyne, who was a former target of his in Beamer's older coaching days.
Beamer was a member of current USC and former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley's coaching staff on the Sooner from 2018 to 2020 as an assistant head coach and tight end coach. It was there where Beamer recruited Pyne to play for the Sooners, while also coaching current Missouri receiver Theo Wease Jr.
“I was at Oklahoma with Lincoln Riley and we recruited the heck out of Drew Pyne, so I know what kind of player he is. I was at Oklahoma with Theo Wease [Jr.], I know what kind of player he is,” Beamer said.
Outside of the Tigers' play-making pass catchers, the group of Missouri running backs boasts diverse styles of running and opens up the rest of the offense. A healthy Noel and Carroll together, earlier in the season, were hard to stop for opposing defenses.
“Both those guys compliment each other because they're really good at that scheme, in my opinion,” Beamer said. “They can get going sideways, put their foot in the ground and get vertical.”
When the run game of Noel, Carroll and Roberts is clicking, the rest of the field gets wide open. It allows for receivers on the outside of the field to have lighter coverages. Balancing that could be a challenge for the Gamecock defense.
“It opens up so much more in their passing game because of what they're able to do in the run game,” Beamer said.
Missouri's Wease Jr. is on the opposite side of that. The early focus on the run game for the Tigers against Oklahoma last week helped get Wease Jr. and Burden open in the latter stages of the game. Without the Tigers establishing the run, Pyne would have had a much harder time finding his targets.
“The running game is always good for receivers because it'll bring safeties up, then we'll get different covers on the outside,” receiver Theo Wease Jr. said.
Despite the talent on the offense for Missouri, the results and statistical performances haven't quite been on par with the talent. Burden has yet to have a breakout game like he did last year and the quarterback spot has been a rollercoaster ride.
Against the Sooners, when the Tigers needed Burden, Wease and its stars on defense, they showed up. They will need that same performance again against the Gamecocks.
“So I saw what they are, a really good football team [whose] best players stepped up when they needed them to, meaning Burden and Wease and an opportunistic defense that kept them in the game all night,” Beamer said.
Beamer, defensive coordinator Clayton White and the Gamecock defense will get its shot at the Missouri offense at 3:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Williams-Brice Stadium.
