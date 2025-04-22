Best NFL Draft Fits for Mizzou's Luther Burden III
The capabilities Luther Burden III has to take on multiple roles has been a significant factor in the conversation surrounding the Missouri wide receiver leading up to the NFL draft.
How teams evaluate how valuable his ability in the slot is, and/or if he could also play on the boundary will likely determine whether or not he is selected in the first round.
At the bottom of the first round, and the top of the second, there's a handful of teams that stick out who could find great use out of Burden's skillset. Here's a look at three of those teams, and how Burden would fit on their rosters.
Los Angeles Rams
Picks: Round 1 - 26, Round 2 - no selection
The Rams are looking to make one final push at a Super Bowl title with Matthew Stafford at the helm. The signing of wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason underscored that urgency. Puka Nacua is a rising star in the league, and the Rams also did extend Tutu Atwell this offseason.
But a dynamic slot is critical in the McVay offense, and the clock is ticking on Adams' career.
Burden would replace that slot role, with Cooper Kupp leaving Los Angeles after eight seasons with the Rams. And he would provide more security to Los Angeles' future at the position.
"Burden not only fills a long-term need, but he’s a perfect fit for the offense," Brock Vierra of Los Angeles Rams On SI wrote. "Burden excels at the same routes Sean McVay often uses to defeat coverages, and will likely play in the slot while Davante Adams and Puka Nacua dominate on the outside."
Tennessee Titans
Picks: Round 1 - 1, Round 2 - 35
The Titans hosted Burden on a pre-draft visit, possibly targeting him with their early selection in the second round to pair up with a new franchise quarterback selected with their first overall pick.
"Young quarterbacks need a competent surrounding cast to ensure their success at the next level," Jared Koch of Tennessee Titans On SI wrote. "Drafting young pass catchers to grow with the franchise guy under center is a great way to make that happen.
Calvin Ridley is returning for his second year with the franchise as the leader of the wide receiver room, and the Titans did add veteran Van Jefferson through free agency. But the both of those two primarily play boundary receiver, not offering the slot ability that Burden does.
The Titans selected Arkansas' Treylon Burks with the 18th pick in 2022, but his career has been marred with injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter believes the Titans might even look to trade Burks during the draft.
Burden would instantly provide much-needed playmaking ability to bring in some added excitement to a franchise looking to rebuild. He might fall into the Titans' lap at pick 35. If Tennessee looks to trade up for him late in the first round, it would require the Titans to get creative as they don't own any selections in the third round.
Philadelphia Eagles
Picks: Round 1 - 32, Round 2 - 64
This pairing could be a great fit for both Burden and Philadelphia.
Starting his career with the reigning Super Bowl champions, with proven receivers like A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, takes pressure off Burden to not have to be successful immediately. The development he needs to undergo doesn't have to be forced into a small time frame.
For the Eagles, selecting Burden adds another playmaker to an offense already rich of talent. The selection adds them some extra security at the wide receiver position moving forward.
Philadelphia may have more pressing needs, but defensive coordinators already have enough difficulty trying to stop the Eagles' offense. Adding Burden would be another fire opposing teams have to put out.