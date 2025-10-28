Browns Coach Dodges Question About Giving Shedeur Sanders Playing Time
Kevin Stefanski doesn't want to talk about Shedeur Sanders potentially getting playing time.
On Monday, the Browns' coach was asked why he wouldn't give Sanders a chance at quarterback, given how much Cleveland's offense has struggled with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel under center. Stefanski did all he could to avoid answering the question.
"Obviously, my focus is where we are right now. That's not my focus," he said.
Gabriel has made four starts for the Browns in 2025, and the team is 1-3 in those games, with the lone victory coming over a struggling Dolphins team. On Sunday, Cleveland was hammered by the Patriots 32-13, and the rookie quarterback struggled mightily.
It's completely fair to ask if giving Sanders a chance under center might be worth a shot. The Browns have already benched, then traded Joe Flacco, who opened the season as the starter. A move to Sanders wouldn't be shocking at this point.
Dillon Gabriel's stats so far in 2025
Gabriel took over as Cleveland's starter in Week 5 against the Vikings in London. He had also seen action in two other games before that. Through six games, he has completed 85-of-142 passes (59.9%) for 702 yards, with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He's averaging an awful 4.9 yards per attempt, and his passer rating (78.5) and QBR (25.8) are both dreadful.
The Browns selected Gabriel with the 94th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, using a third-rounder to take the well-traveled Oregon product. In college, he played three seasons at UCF, and two at Oklahoma before finishing with a final year in Eugene. The 24-year-old had tons of collegiate experience, but his transition to the NFL has been difficult.
Cleveland took Sanders with the 144th overall pick, two rounds after Gabriel. By doing that, the team had to know it was opening itself up to questions like this and a built-in quarterback controversy.