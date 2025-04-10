Titans Meeting With Potential Second-Round WR
The Tennessee Titans continue to file in visits for various prospects across this year's draft board, and that trend yet to stop just two weeks away from the events going down.
According to insider Easton Freeze, the Titans are hosting Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden on a top-30 visit this week.
Burden enters the mix in this year's draft as one of the best receiver talents in the class, and could be a perfect target for the Titans to take note of later this month, whether it be as a result of the wide receiver falling in their laps in the second round, or perhaps a trade-up scenario taking place in the first round if the cards fall within their favor.
Burden is a versatile, explosive weapon in the offense that could have a variety of roles in an NFL offense, wherever he ultimately ends up. During his most recent campaign with Missouri, the wideout finished his season with 61 receptions, 676 yards, and six touchdowns in 12 total showings.
For the Titans, Burden sticks out as a potentially huge addition within a lacking wide receiver room, especially so if Tennessee plans to bring in Cam Ward with their number-one pick, as many expect them to do. Young quarterbacks need a competent surrounding cast to ensure their success at the next level, and drafting young pass catchers to grow with the franchise guy under center is a great way to make that happen.
While the Titans do have names like Calvin Ridley and free agent addition Van Jefferson in the wide receiver room now, beyond that, it's pretty bleak. Burden could add a spark of speed, versatility, and burst into this offense following a year in which Tennessee lacked immensely within the unit as a whole.
Burden can now file in as one of many prospects to keep an eye on as a nice fit for Tennessee once things kick off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
