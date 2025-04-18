Rams Take SEC Star In Latest On SI Mock Draft
As the NFL Draft draws near, the first round picture is being slowly painted, with each pick prediction slowly changing from suspected to nearly confirmed through the first five picks. Beyond that, it remains the Wildlands.
That's why Rams On SI joined up with our fellow network of On SI publishers and reporters to see how we all see the first round playing out, providing expert opinion and analysis.
With the Rams, I selected Luther Burden III. I think the Rams are looking towards the future, and while the team has plans for Tutu Atwell, a long-term extension might not be financially feasible for the franchise.
I wrote, "The future of the Rams’ receiver room after 2025 is murky at best, as Burden not only fills a long-term need, but he’s a perfect fit for the offense. Burden excels at the same routes Sean McVay often uses to defeat coverages, and will likely play in the slot while Davante Adams and Puka Nacua dominate on the outside."
Burden would be a premier slot threat, and while it is fair to question if he can handle some of the blocking responsibilities pass catchers are asked to do in a McVay offense, the way he runs his routes gives him the potential to emulate prime Cooper Kupp production.
Pro Football Focus' Lauren Gray named the Rams as the best fit for Burden due to their offense, more specifically, how the Rams' typical route combinations play to Burden's strengths.
"Burden secured 14 of 16 out-route targets in 2024 for 137 yards and two touchdowns. He moved the chains six times, forced four missed tackles and recorded five catches of 15-plus yards." Wrote Gray. "Burden generated a 141.9 passer target rating on those plays and ranked seventh in yards after the catch per reception (3.8)."
"Missouri targeted out routes at a 14.7% clip over the past two seasons, the third-highest rate of their route tree. Burden was the most-targeted player on those plays (28) and earned a 78.2 PFF receiving grade. He ranked in the top five in receiving yards (273) and yards after the catch (128) from that route, while 11 of his 22 catches went for first downs."
"Four NFL teams recorded 85 or more out-route targets in 2024, with the Rams leading the way (88)."
"Los Angeles parted with Cooper Kupp but signed Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua. They also re-signed Tutu Atwell, who caught 43 passes for 580 yards in 2024."
Burden fits the Rams' current needs, he addresses the future of a key position, and he allows Les Snead to address other issues with the rest of his picks, giving the Rams the depth they need to win a championship.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again from us.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE