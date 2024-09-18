Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 4
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers are coming off a 27-21 win over then-No. 24Boston College, their first ranked victory of the season.
Missouri is expected to be one of the top teams competing for one of the 12 playoff spots at the end of the season. With an undefeated start, it is currently in at slot No. 9 in the bracket, which would set up for a matchup between the Tigers at No. 6 Tennessee.
With tough tests down the road against Alabama and Oklahoma, however, some see Missouri missing out on the playoffs. With the SEC as competitive as always, as six teams from the conference are in the top 10, the playoff race will certainly come down to the wire and some tiebreakers.
Here's bowl projections for the Tigers before they begin SEC play in week 4, including possible matchups with the reigning national champions and a reunion with a Big 12 rival.
CBS Sports Projection:
Gator Bowl vs. NC State in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025
College Football News Projection:
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024
USA Today News Projection:
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Michigan in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024
Action Network Projection:
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Nebraska in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024
247Sports Projection:
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024
Athlon Sports Projection:
First round of College Football Playoff at Ole Miss
December 20 or 21, 2024
