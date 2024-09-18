Mizzou Central

Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 4

What bowl games the Missouri Tigers have been projected to play in for the 2024 post season.

Joey Van Zummeren

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz holds up the Cotton Bow Trophy after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eliah Drinkwitz holds up the Cotton Bow Trophy after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers are coming off a 27-21 win over then-No. 24Boston College, their first ranked victory of the season.

Missouri is expected to be one of the top teams competing for one of the 12 playoff spots at the end of the season. With an undefeated start, it is currently in at slot No. 9 in the bracket, which would set up for a matchup between the Tigers at No. 6 Tennessee.

With tough tests down the road against Alabama and Oklahoma, however, some see Missouri missing out on the playoffs. With the SEC as competitive as always, as six teams from the conference are in the top 10, the playoff race will certainly come down to the wire and some tiebreakers.

Here's bowl projections for the Tigers before they begin SEC play in week 4, including possible matchups with the reigning national champions and a reunion with a Big 12 rival.

CBS Sports Projection:

Gator Bowl vs. NC State in Jacksonville, Florida
January 2, 2025

College Football News Projection:

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024

USA Today News Projection:

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Michigan in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024

Action Network Projection:

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Nebraska in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024

Missouri tigers wide receiver Kerwin Stricker (9) runs for yardage in the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Oct 8, 2009; Columbia, MO, USA; Missouri tigers wide receiver Kerwin Stricker (9) runs for yardage in the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska won 27-12. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

247Sports Projection:

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2024

Athlon Sports Projection:

First round of College Football Playoff at Ole Miss
December 20 or 21, 2024

Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) runs the ball and is tackled by Missouri Tigers linebacker.
Oct 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Dontario Drummond (11) runs the ball and is tackled by Missouri Tigers linebacker Cameron Wilkins (40) and safety Tyree Gillespie (9) during the first half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

