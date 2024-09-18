Eli Drinkwitz Thinks SEC Injury Reports are 'Overbearing'
The Missouri Tigers will file their first mandated SEC availability (injury) report Wednesday night ahead of their week 4 match with Vanderbilt.
The SEC mandated injury reports for matchups between two conference opponents starting this season.
Teams have to file four reports throughout the week. Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz has some thoughts on the new requirement.
"Here's the deal: It's a little bit overbearing," Drinkwitz said on his weekly 'Tiger Talk' radio segment. "You gotta do it Wednesday, then Thursday, then Friday and then Saturday, that's a little bit much for us."
The first report, on Wednesday of game week, must be published by 7 p.m. CT. Reports on Thursday and Friday must be filed sometime between the end of practice and 7 p.m. CT. The final report, on game day, must be posted 90 minutes before kick off.
Teams can place four different designations on injured players — probable, questionable, doubtful or out. With sports betting becoming an increasingly growing avenue for profit for sports leagues, the mandated reports keep bettors in mind to bring them more clarity.
Yet Drinkwitz still isn't fond of having to give four separate reports.
"I guess people have serious gambling issues," Drinkwitz said sarcastically, "and they need to know that information four different times. But I figured it was just like, maybe do it a Thursday afternoon and then 90 minutes before the game. I don't know, I'm not a gambler."
Whether Drinkwitz is excited for it or not, the mandated availability reports will lessen some confusion and questioning from fans and gamblers alike.
