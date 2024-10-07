Mizzou Central

Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 7

Which bowl games the Tigers project to play in after their Week 6 loss.

Michael Stamps

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; The Cotton Bowl trophy gets passed around by Missouri Tigers players after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; The Cotton Bowl trophy gets passed around by Missouri Tigers players after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

After their first loss of the 2024 season, the Missouri Tigers plummeted to No. 21 in the AP Poll, damaging their chances at the season-ending goal of a College Football Playoff spot. Many other teams suffered defeats as well, hurting their chances as much as the Tigers, or any other team that loss this past week.

Multiple SEC teams saw hits in the polls, including the former top-ranked team in the country Alabama, as well as the former No. 4 team Tennessee. Their losses made the playoff waters even murkier and complicated the race for the SEC.

No projections see the Tigers into a CFP spot after the loss, which shouldn't be surprising given the fashion of their loss. Though it was a ranked opponent, losing 41-10 didn't help their cause compared to others who lost last weekend.

Missouri gets their chance for revenge in Week 7 with a roadtrip to Amherst, Massachusets to take on the UMass Minutemen. The freshly-minted MAC program sits at 1-5 on the season, with their only win over Central Connecticut State.

The Tigers loss shuffled them around in bowl projections, seeing a change on every website. Here's where Missouri football could be playing in the postseason ahead of Week 7.

CBS Sports Projection:

Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2025

College Football News Projection:

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Indiana in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024

Action Network Projection:

Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024

247Sports Projection:

Music City Bowl vs. Nebraska in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024

Athlon Sports Projection:

Texas Bowl vs. BYU in Houston, Texas
December 31, 2024

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

Chaos Ensues as Six Top-25 Teams Fall - Eye of the Tiger, Week 6Kickoff Times for Tigers Matchup on Homecoming Vs. Auburn Updated
Mizzou's Season Will Be Determined by Response to Blowout Loss

Published
Michael Stamps
MICHAEL STAMPS

Michael Stamps is a freshman at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MizzouCentral since 2023.  Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska. 

Home/Football