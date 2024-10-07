Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 7
After their first loss of the 2024 season, the Missouri Tigers plummeted to No. 21 in the AP Poll, damaging their chances at the season-ending goal of a College Football Playoff spot. Many other teams suffered defeats as well, hurting their chances as much as the Tigers, or any other team that loss this past week.
Multiple SEC teams saw hits in the polls, including the former top-ranked team in the country Alabama, as well as the former No. 4 team Tennessee. Their losses made the playoff waters even murkier and complicated the race for the SEC.
No projections see the Tigers into a CFP spot after the loss, which shouldn't be surprising given the fashion of their loss. Though it was a ranked opponent, losing 41-10 didn't help their cause compared to others who lost last weekend.
Missouri gets their chance for revenge in Week 7 with a roadtrip to Amherst, Massachusets to take on the UMass Minutemen. The freshly-minted MAC program sits at 1-5 on the season, with their only win over Central Connecticut State.
The Tigers loss shuffled them around in bowl projections, seeing a change on every website. Here's where Missouri football could be playing in the postseason ahead of Week 7.
CBS Sports Projection:
Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan in Orlando, Florida
December 31, 2025
College Football News Projection:
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Indiana in Tampa, Florida
December 31, 2024
Action Network Projection:
Music City Bowl vs. Michigan in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024
247Sports Projection:
Music City Bowl vs. Nebraska in Nashville, Tennessee
December 30, 2024
Athlon Sports Projection:
Texas Bowl vs. BYU in Houston, Texas
December 31, 2024
