Kickoff Times for Tigers Matchup on Homecoming Vs. Auburn Updated
The SEC has announced game times for the Saturday slate on October 19, leaving Missouri football two options for their Homecoming matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
The two Tiger squads will either kick off at 11 a.m. CST or 11:45 a.m. CST at Faurot Field for their Week 7 game. As of now, Missouri sits at 4-1 on the season after dropping their first road game against Texas A&M. Auburn now sits at 2-4 after losing to the Georgia Bulldogs in blowout fashion.
Missouri's matchup was scheduled for the late-morning slate of games since the SEC released their schedules around a year ago.
Auburn, led by Payton Thorne at quarterback, has struggled in multiple areas all year. They've struggled to put points on the board and have lost three close games to Oklahoma, Auburn and Arkansas before their large defeat to Georgia. The Tigers have a bye week to reflect after their big loss.
The Tigers' receiving core has been keeping their offense alive, with too many receiving threats to count. Penn State transfer KeAndre Lambert-Smith leads the way for the Tigers with 510 yards and 6 touchdowns, with true freshman Malcolm Simmons behind with 260 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Head coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers are coming off their first loss and are in need of a response. They take on UMass on the road this coming week, searching for answers after seeing their glaring weaknesses exploited by the Aggies. The 41-10 loss was hopefully a wakeup call and the opportunity to respond against UMass presents itself as a good one.
The Minutemen and Tigers kick off at 11 a.m. CST on Saturday, October 12 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The Minutemen sit at 1-5 on the season, with their sole win coming against Central Connecticut State.
