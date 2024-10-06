Chaos Ensues as Six Top-25 Teams Fall - Eye of the Tiger, Week 6
In a week that was supposed to be boring and full of easy wins for the top tier of college football, Saturday night was full of absolute chaos.
Most notably, the previously No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide lost on the road to Vanderbilt, thanks to a standout performance from quarterback Diego Pavia. The Crimson Tide tried to claw their way back into the game, Pavia and the Commodores closed out the game, resulting in a field full of fans and a lost goal post.
The Tennessee Volunteers were also a victim of an upset, losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks thanks to a stout defensive performance.
After Alabama and Tennessee suffered losses, as well as Georgia the week prior, the top of the SEC, minus Texas, all has one loss. There might not be a better week for the Missouri Tigers to have lost, especially in blowout fashion.
Week 6 Results for Missouri's Future Opponents
UMass: 34-20 loss to Northern Illinois
Auburn: 31-13 loss to No. 5 Georgia
No. 1 Alabama: 40-35 loss to Vanderbilt
No. 21 Oklahoma: Bye week
South Carolina: 27-3 loss to No. 12 Ole miss
Mississippi State: Bye week
Arkansas: 19-14 win over No. 4 Tennessee
The Arkansas Razorbacks were the only team on the Tigers remaining schedule to see a win in Week 6 after knocking off the formerly top-5 ranked Volunteers. Alabama was a victim of a monster upset, Auburn and South Carolina were blown out, and UMass dropped their fifth game of the year. Overall, it was a bad weekend for the SEC, especially those in which the Tigers play in weeks to come.
Week 6 Results for Missouri's AP Poll Neighbors:
No. 7 Penn State: 27-11 win over UCLA
No. 8 Miami (FL): 39-38 win over California
No. 10 Michigan: 27-17 loss to Washington
No. 11 USC 524-17 loss to Minnesota
Maybe being close to Missouri in the AP Poll was a curse in week six, but three of the surrounding teams either lost or saw a scare. The Hurricanes, playing in a hostile California environment, mounted an incredible comeback in the fourth quarter. Led by quarterback Cam Ward, the Hurricanes scored on three straight posessions to claw themselves back into the game.
The Big 10 took two major hits to the conference appearance with two of their best losing to lesser opponents. The Wolverines quarterback struggles were amplified after they benched Alex Orji in the first quarter, in favor of Jack Tuttle. He wasn't much better, throwing an interception in the late stages of the game to secure a win for the Huskies.
USC's Miller Moss also threw a late-game interception as they were driving down the field to tie the game to star freshman safety Koi Perich. Running back Woody Marks ran wild for 134 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough to stop the Golden Gophers at home. Minnesota running back Darius Taylor also had an impressive ground performance, with 144 yards on 25 carries. The loss dropped the Trojans out of the Week 7 polls.
