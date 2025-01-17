Brady Cook to Participate in His Second Pre-Draft All-Star Game
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook will be competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl, according to the game's account on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He'll be one of six quarterbacks competing in the game and the week of practices, joining Shedur Sanders (Colorado) and Max Brosmer (Minnesota) on the West team. For the East team, Payton Thorne (Auburn), Cam Miller (North Dakota State) and Kyle McCord (Syracuse) will be playing.
Cook and the rest of the quarterbacks for team West will be coached by Payton McCollum, who is currently an assist with the Tennessee Titans.
The game will be held on Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium, kicking off at 7 p.m. and be broadcast on the NFL Network.
Players will also have the opportunity to be seen by NFL scouts and general managers in four practices leading up to the game.
Cook also played in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 11 in Orlando.
The quarterback becomes the third Missouri player this season to accept an invite to the Shrine Bowl, joining wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr. Additionally, offensive lineman Armand Membou accepted an invite to play in the Senior Bowl, the premier pre-draft all-star game for prospects.
Cook will hope to raise his draft stock during the week in Texas, with the NFL draft scheduled to run from April 24 to April 26.
