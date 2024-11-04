Class of 2025 Defensive Lineman Decommits from Missouri
2025 3-Star defensive lineman Joshua Lewis of Dutchtown High School in Geisman, Louisiana officially announced that he is no longer committed to Missouri this week with a post on social media.
The 6-foot-4, 245 lb. defender said in his post on X, "Due to unfortunate circumstances I am not longer committed to the University of Missouri. Recruitment is back open."
Lewis originally committed to Missouri back in April, choosing the Tigers over two other schools he had named in his top three: Houston and Tulane. Other than his final three, the big bodied defender had a plethora of division one offers from schools all around the country.
It is unclear what the, "unfortunate circumstances," are that Lewis is referring to with his social media post, but a lot of time still remains before the class of 2025 makes its final decisions, so a return to the Tigers could still be in play.
As of now, Missouri holds the 18th ranked recruiting class for 2025 with now 18 commitments. The Tigers are expecting visits this month from two prospects in the 2025 class: 3-Star wide receiver Jamar Browder from Lake Worth, Florida and 3-Star safety Jeremiah Jones from Murray, Kentucky.
Jones committed to Nebraska this summer, but Eli Drinkwitz and his staff hope to potentially flip the talented prospect ahead of signing day.