Don't be Surprised if Buffalo has Special Teams Trickery Against Missouri
Head coach Pete Lembo is new to Buffalo, but Eli Drinkwitz is plenty familaar with his opposing coach this week.
When Drinkwitz was North Carolina State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-'18, he and Lembo, working at Maryland and then Rice through Drinkwitz's stint in Raliegh, often spoke football together.
"(Lembo) is one of the great program rebuilders and builders," Drinkwitz said in his weekly preview press conference. "He does just an excellent job of building culture, evaluating talent, getting the most out of his players. Does an excellent job recruiting."
Drinkwitz also knows what tricks the 32-year coaching veteran could have up his sleeves.
Lembo has spent eight years as a special teams coordinator at four different schools, including South Carolina for the previous three seasons. In those stints, there's been no shortage of trickery for Lembo's units.
With Lembo as special teams coordinator, South Carolina punter Kai Kroeger used his arm instead of booting it away on eight fake punts. In 2022 alone, he completed four passes on four attempts, including a 48-yard touchdown against Florida, the Gamecocks' only score of the night.
The play against Florida has a little more complex play design than most fake punts. But its also an incredbily impressive throw for a guy whose main job is to kick the ball. Kroeger's arm also worked in harmony with Lembo's play design in a 2023 game against Tennessee.
On kicks, Lembo isn't afraid to pull out some onside kicks. South Carolina Mitch Jeter attempted a combined five onside kicks in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, South Carolina opened the second half of their rivalry matchup with North Carolina with a failed onside kick.
As Murray State showed in week 1 by opening the game with an onside kick, lopsided matchups are a prime opportunity to try out some surprises on special teams. An unexpected trick can be the perfect way to change the leverage and momentum for any team trying to pull off an upset.
"Special teams, I feel pretty good about knowing some of the things that he (Lembo) can do," Drinkwitz said. "It's just a matter of when he's going to do it."
Buffalo didn't attempt any special teams trickery in their week 1 win over Lafayette, but don't be surprised if punter Ethan Duane or kicker Nick Reed use more than just their legs Saturday against Missouri.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Previewing Buffalo Football Ahead of Missouri's Week Two Matchup
Why Buffalo is an Important Test for the Missouri Defense
How to Watch: Buffalo at Missouri; Full Week 2 College Football Schedule