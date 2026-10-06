Drinkwitz responds to arrests of three Mizzou football freshmen

Mizzou football freshmen Ahmod Billins, Karsten Fiene and Trashundon Neal were arrested on first-degree harassment charges by the Columbia Police Department on Monday in Boone County, as first reported by PowerMizzou. Each was released on bond.

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz addressed the situation at his weekly media session Tuesday.

"Just want to make sure everybody understands I'm aware of the situation involving our three freshmen," Drinkwitz said. "I'm going to allow the legal process to play out. I'm not going to rush to judgment. I'm going to let the fact-finding play out before I, you know, make any decisions. We have protocols in place regarding how that this plays out. From, you know, those guys being away from the team until the facts come out. So again, we're aware of it, and we'll move forward."

Fiene, a three-star wideout, committed to the program Jan. 18 after a senior season in which he won the Missouri Class 6 State Championship with Lee's Summit High School. He has played one snap for the Tigers in 2026.

Billins was ranked a three-star athlete and committed to Missouri on Oct. 25, 2025. He has played three snaps at wide corner and one at punt return in his freshman season. Neal, a three-star freshman cornerback out of Liberty North High School, has played three snaps in kick coverage.

None of the trio have played since Missouri's Week 1 game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. All are still listed on Missouri's online roster.

Missouri will host Texas A&M at 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

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