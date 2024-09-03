Eli Drinkwitz 'Concerned' with This Area of Missouri's Passing Offense
The Missouri Tigers passing offense had a strong debut for the 2024 season, but it certainly wasn't perfect. In the 51-0 win over Murray State, quarterback Brady Cook threw for 228 yards and a touchdown, completing 31 of his 20 attempts. However, he was innacurate on each of his four failed attempts on throws over 20 yards.
But the deep-ball accuracy is not what head coach Eli Drinkwitz is concerned about. Cook, now in his third year as Missouri's starter, has proven in games and in practice that he can connect with receivers down in the field.
Drinkwitz is more worried about the passing attack's execution on key plays.
"We do need to be more consistent in the throw game," Drinkwitz said in his weekly press conference Tuesday. "The third downs that we missed were concerning for me. There's plenty for us to work on, plenty for us to be concerned with that we need to correct, and we need to really do a good job.”
Missouri attempted a pass on seven third-down plays throughout the game. Only three were enough to move the chains. This led to the Tigers punting on two drives and having to settle for field goals on two others, leaving plenty of potential points on the board.
When Drinkwitz was asked what is needed to improve in this area, he put an emphasis on both the quarterbacks and receivers having better timing and focus on the details.
“It starts with fundamentals, route depth, timing, the quarterback setting his feet when he makes throws, mot drifting after he throws the ball to get ready to go do a celebration," Drinkwitz said. "Finish the throw, have your feet set in the pocket. Wide receivers gotta run their routes at the correct depth. They have to explode out and the quarterbacks have to make the throws."
Drinkwitz added that these have been key focuses of practice early on this week in individual, walk through and team sections.
Missouri will get their next chance to improve in this area Saturday, when it hosts Buffalo at 6 p.m. for week two of the college football season.
