Eli Drinkwitz Previews Boston College Matchup on College GameDay
College GameDay skipped out on visiting No. 6 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 24 Boston College, but the panel did check in with Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz ahead of the Tigers' week 3 matchup.
"They're going to be tested today unlike they've been tested so far," Drinkwitz said to the panel. "(Quarterback) Thomas Castellanos and that offensive line combined with their rushing attack is really going to put our guys at the test today."
Castellanos' ability as a dual-threat quarterback poses a great test to a stalwart Missouri defense. But the Tigers' have yet to allow a single point through the first two games of the season. Dating back to their Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State in 2023, Missouri has not allowed a point in the last 11 quarters of play.
"The thing that's been so impressive to me is our defensive play. It's really not about any one player, we're rotation a lot of guys. We're rotating 22 to 24 guys and they're playing to standard. They're playing with relentless effort."
The depth defensively for Missouri has been a crucial part of the unit's success. The team built it through the transfer portal, adding multiple starters and contributors to replenish defensive leaders lost to the NFL.
"This is a new thing. This is a new team. We've got 46 new players, we've got new guys on the defensive staff and we don't want to be compared to last year. We want to be compared this year. We want to be our team, this team and a new this."
Creating a new identity and meshing has been one of the new challenges for a Missouri team that was built off strong culture and cohesion in 2023. Drinkwitz knows intentional effort is needed from him and his coaching staff to form that culture.
"The only thing that can seperate you from your goals is yourself and how you prepare each week."
