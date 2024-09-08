How to Watch: Boston College at Missouri; Full Week 3 College Football Schedule
The No. 6 Missouri Tigers will face off against the No. 24 Boston College Eagles for one of only two ranked matchups of week 3. The Tigers will be the only team in the top 10 facing a ranked opponent.
Both Missouri and Boston College enter week 3 undefeated, making 2024 the first time since 2021 that Boston College has begun the season 2-0.
The Eagles have gotten off to a hot start, opening the season with a 28-13 win over Florida State, ranked No. 10 in the nation at the time. Head coach Bill O'Brien has led the efforts in his first stint as a head coach since he was fired by the NFL's Houston Texans as head coach and general manager in 2020. He spent the 2023 season as the New England Patriots' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach.
This is O'Brien's second tenure as a head coach at the college level, leading Penn State in 2012 and 2013 and being named the B10 Coach of the Year in 2012.
A win for Missouri would make it the second-straight season that the Tigers started 3-0 with a win over a ranked opponent in week 3.
Below is all the information for the matchup, plus the entire TV schedule for Week 3.
Who: No. 6 Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. No. 24 Boston College (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
What: Week 3 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, September 14, 11:45 a.m.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri trails 0-1 with the only prior matchup happening in 2021.
Last Meeting: Sept. 25, 2001: Missouri fell 34-31 to Boston College in overtime on the road. Kicker Harrison Mevis kicked in a 56-yard field goal to tie the game in the final seconds and send it into overtime. Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers on the Eagles' first series of overtime to secure the win.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers put together a 38-0 win over Buffalo, marking its second-straight sellout, a feat Missouri hasn't accomplished since 1935. Missouri outgained Buffalo with 518 yards to 169. Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. set career highs in both receptions with 13 and yards with 149.
Last Time Out, Boston College: The Eagles easily handled Duquesne in a 56-0 win, with 42 of those points coming in the first half. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos completed just nine passes on 10 attempts, but threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns.
Full Week 3 Schedule
All times ET
Thursday, Sept. 12
7:30 p.m. | Northwestern State at South Alabama | ESPN
7:30 p.m | Arizona State at Texas State | ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 13
7 p.m. | UNLV at Kansas | ESPN
8 p.m. | No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 14
12 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin | FOX
12 p.m. | Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | ESPN2
12 p.m. | No. 16 LSU at South Carolina | ABC
12 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at NC State | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Illinois | Peacock
12 p.m. | Memphis at Florida State | ESPN
12 p.m. | Cincinnati at Miami (OH) | ESPNU
12 p.m. | North Texas at Texas Tech | FS1
12 p.m. | Central Connecticut State at Saint Francis (PA) | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | Lehigh at LIU | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | North Greenville at The Citadel | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Robert Morris | ESPN+
12:30 p.m. | Marist at Lafayette | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Massachusetts at Buffalo | CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. | Delaware at North Carolina A&T | FloSports
1 p.m. | Stony Brook at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Western Illinois at Illinois State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Georgetown at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Virginia-Lynchburg at Presbyterian | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Richmond | FloSports
2 p.m. | Holy Cross at Bryant | FloSports
2 p.m. | Idaho State at North Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Duquesne at Youngstown State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Stetson at Furman | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Wagner at Delaware State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Morehead State at Montana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Morehouse at Howard | CNBC
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at No. 10 Miami | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | VMI at Georgia Tech | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Florida | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Nevada at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Washington State at Washington | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | West Virginia at Pittsburgh | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Ohio | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Monmouth at Maine | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | Towson at Villanova | FloSports
4 p.m. | Troy at Iowa | FS1
4 p.m. | App State at East Carolina | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Hampton at Norfolk State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | UAlbany at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | South Dakota at Portland State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | UAB at Arkansas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | No. 12 Utah at Utah State | CBS Sports Network
5:30 p.m. | North Dakota State at ETSU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UConn at Duke | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6 p.m. | FIU at FAU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UTEP at Liberty | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | North Carolina Central at North Carolina | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Colgate at Akron | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Campbell at Rhode Island | FloSports
6 p.m. | William & Mary at Wofford | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Carolina at Elon | FloSports
6 p.m. | Stonehill at New Hampshire | FloSports
6 p.m. | West Georgia at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Mercer at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Dayton at Indiana State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Merrimack at Bucknell | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest | The CW Network
6:30 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | UTSA at No. 2 Texas | ESPN
7 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at San José State | truTV/Max
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Hawai'i at Sam Houston | ESPN+
7 p.m. | South Florida at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Austin Peay at Central Arkansas | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Lindenwood at Missouri State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at Murray State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Augustana (SD) at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Incarnate Word at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Alabama State at Samford | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tennessee State | HBCUGO
7 p.m. | Southern at Jackson State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Edward Waters at Alcorn State | SWAC Digital Network
7 p.m. | North Alabama at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Grambling State at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana Christian at Houston Christian | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Weber State at Lamar | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Southeastern Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Georgetown (KY) at Alabama A&M | SWAC Digital Network
7:30 p.m. | No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky | ABC
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico at Auburn | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Toledo at Mississippi State | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Indiana at UCLA | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Air Force at Baylor | FS1
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at Colorado State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | UCF at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso | ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Maryland at Virginia | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Rice at Houston | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UC Davis at Southern Utah | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Western Oregon at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at McNeese | ESPN+
9 p.m. | BYU at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Utah Tech | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Nicholls at Sacramento State | ESPN+
10:30 p.m. | San Diego State at California | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Fresno State | truTV/Max
