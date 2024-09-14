Key Matchups for Missouri's Week 3 Matchup with Boston College
The No. 6 Missouri Tigers present what will likely be the toughest match of the season for the No. 24 Boston College Eagles.
Both Missouri and Boston College have started out the season 2-0, with the Eagles opening the season with a win over then-No. 10 ranked Florida State. This will be a key point of the season for both teams, with Missouri beginning SEC play in week 4 by hosting Vanderbilt.
Though Boston College enters the game as 15.5-point underdogs, they have experienced stars on both sides of the ball that could turn the tides with big performances. Here's the three key matchups to watch in the week 3 matchup.
Missouri Offensive Tackles vs. Donovan Ezeiruaku
Missouri's offensive line will have one of his toughest matchups of the season lining up across from him Saturday in Boston College's Donovan Ezeiraku. The senior can line up on both ends of the line, posing a challenge to both left tackle Marcus Bryant and right tackle Armand Membou.
Ezeiraku recorded two sacks in Boston College's week 1 win over Florida State. He's been credited with seven pressures through the first two weeks of the season. Though he missed most of 2023 with injury, he recorded 6.5 sacks in 2022, earning him a spot on the All-ACC second team.
Though Missouri has done a solid job of keeping the pocket clean for quarterback Brady Cook in the first two weeks, Ezeiraku is a unique challenge. His burst off the line is rare and he follows it with expert hand contact. A violent tackler, he can also disrupt the run game, especially on wide zone runs that the Tigers' offense is so fond of.
Missouri has only allowed seven pressures so far on the seaason, with three of them coming from Bryant. With a passing game that hasn't quite clicked on all cylinders, enough time without pressure in Cook's face will be crucial.
Thomas Castellanos' Legs vs. Missouri Linebacker Core
The top storyline heading in this week has been clear — what damage could Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos could do the Missouri defense on the ground.
The main group in charge of the effort will be the linebacker core with featuring sound-tackler Chuck Hicks, the agile Corey Flagg and the speedy Khalil Jacobs. Triston Newson, playing at weak side linebacker, could help in tracking Castellanos down and possibly being used on quarterback spies.
While the Missouri defense held dual-threat Buffalo quarterback to just 19 yards, Castellanos and the Boston College offense pose a completely different challenge. In comparison to Buffalo's offense with many designed runs, you can never be quite sure a play is over with Castellanos' improvising.
"Last week, they went and did quite a bit with him and let him go vertically down the field based off what the coverage was given.," Drinkwitz said in his weekly press conference. "So that's a lot of growth there. Then, there hasn't been a lot of quarterback design runs for him so far. I'm sure they've got them, it's just been taking what defense gives them."
If Castellanos can consistently find holes in the Missouri defense, the Eagles might be able to break the ice on the Missouri defense that is yet to allow a point.
Missouri Offense vs. Self-Inflicted Wounds
The Missouri offense, though efficient, has not been explosive nor penalty-free, in the first two weeks of the season. Its created inconsistency and lulls, especially in a scoreless first quarter against Buffalo.
Quarterback Brady Cook has only completed one of his seven passing attempts over 20 yards. The third-year starter has yet to nail down timing with his receiver group. Though the receiving core has made up for it with yards after the catch, the Tigers will likely need some fireworks against Boston College.
Additionally, the Missouri offense has been charged with 16 penalties through the first two weeks, with 13 being called on the offensive line. The Tigers drew plenty of flags in their week 2 win over Buffalo.
"10 penalties is always going to be an issue," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. "We had three called back because we either weren't on or we had too many people on. Those are self inflicted wounds that got to get cleaned up"
The Missouri offense will have to continue its efficient, disciplined play while avoiding penalties to avoid letting Boston College to create momentum needed for an upset. The Eagles' defense will pose a good challenge for Missouri before heading into matchups with the unforgiving SEC.
