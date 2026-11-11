Eli Drinkwitz Weighs In on Tigers' Special Teams Struggles

The Missouri Tigers have experienced their fair share of special teams struggles over the past several weeks. From the punt unit to the kicking game, those issues were on full display during their disappointing 34-20 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers still face significant challenges over the remainder of their schedule, beginning with their upcoming matchup against the nation's No. 1 team, the Georgia Bulldogs. Speaking with reporters Tuesday, head coach Eli Drinkwitz acknowledged that improvements are necessary.

Drinkwitz addressed the issues that have plagued Missouri’s special teams unit. This includes the missed field goals by kicker Blake Craig, inconsistent punt operations and a blocked punt against Texas.

Missouri has had multiple opportunities to make crucial plays in recent weeks but has struggled to capitalize. Craig missed important field goals against both Ole Miss and Texas, while the Tigers also gave up a blocked punt against the Longhorns.

Drinkwitz acknowledged the inconsistencies across the team's special teams operation, including punt timing, execution and kickoff consistency.

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"We're inconsistent in our operation times on punt. We're inconsistent in our kick style on punt. We're inconsistent on our kickoffs on kickoff, and we're inconsistent on our makes on field goals," Drinkwitz said.

Craig has converted approximately 70% of his career field goal attempts at Missouri. While Drinkwitz knows that percentage could be better, he expressed confidence in the junior kicker as the season progresses.

"You can only do what you can do, which is go back to work. We do have to create competition. I think that's natural for every position," Drinkwitz said. "You have to understand that there's competition, and there aren't too many opportunities to go out there and make the same mistake twice. But we have confidence when Blake goes out there, he's going to make it, and we have to keep doing that."

Drinkwitz also touched on Missouri’s struggles in the return game, highlighting the limited opportunities the Tigers have had to make an impact on punt returns.

"I mean, our kickoff return, our punt return, our punt coverage. You know, we've only had one returned punt this year, and that was on an invalid fair catch signal," Drinkwitz said.

Missouri has a difficult road game against Georgia approaching. This is a matchup where all three phases of the program will need to be complete, making the special teams struggles something the Tigers cannot afford against one of the SEC's top programs.

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