Entertaining Week Leaves Five Ranked Teams With Losses- Eye of the Tiger, Week 9
A Week 9 loss for the Missouri Tigers saw them tumble in both national polls in another entertaining slate of college football.
The Tigers again were not the only ranked team to lose, with four other ranked programs dropping games, all to other ranked opponents. The most notable of the losers was the LSU Tigers, falling on the road to Texas A&M. The Aggies jumped the Tigers in the national polls, walking away with arguably the best win of the week.
Multiple teams prior to the Tiger's schedule played meaningful football in ordinance with Missouri's strength of schedule, including the Aggies and Vanderbilt.
Week 9 Results for Missouri's Future Opponents
Oklahoma: 26-14 loss to No. 19 Ole Miss
South Carolina: Bye week
Mississippi State: 58-25 loss to Arkansas
Arkansas: 58-25 win over Arkansas
Only three of the Tiger's future opponents were in action in Week 9, two of which faced each other. Arkansas, the TIgers' final regular season game of the 2024 season, handled business easily against Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have struggled since losing its starting quarterback, Blake Shapen and have inserted true freshman Michael Van Buren into the role. Despite showing flashes, he's yet to put together a great performance.
On the opposite end, Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green had arguably his best game of the season so far. He finished with six total touchdowns and nearly 400 yards of total offense. Joined by true freshman Braylen Russell, who rushed for 175 yards, the Razorback offense cruised to victory.
Oklahoma continued to struggle in SEC play, with its fourth conference loss of the season the result of Saturday's tussle with Ole Miss. Pinpointing the Sooner's issues is challenging because statistically, nothing jumps off the page as overly negative. Quarterback Jackson Arnold was slotted back into the starting lineup and threw for 182 yards and two touchdowns. The biggest problem lied with the offensive line, allowing 10 sacks on Arnold.
The Aggie's 15-point victory over LSU at home may have come as a surprise to some, especially with the fashion they did it in. Two quarterbacks got in the game for the Aggies, one of which the Tigers prepared for three weeks ago. Freshman Marcel Reed entered and punished LSU on the ground. Texas A&M rose in the rankings and is now sniffing out a shot at not only the SEC championship, but the College Football Playoff.
Week 9 Results for Missouri's AP Poll Neighbors:
No. 21 Army: Bye Week
No. 22 Washington State: 29-26 win over San Diego State
No. 23 Colorado: 34-23 win over Cincinnati
No. 24 Illinois: 38-9 loss to No. 1 Oregon
The Illini were one of five ranked teams who suffered losses over the weekend. Its second loss of the season came in blowout fashion to the top ranked team in the country on the road. Even with Illinois' surprising success so far this season, its matchup with the Ducks was never really in reach.
The previously ranked Navy Midshipmen had its chance to shock the college football world on its home turf and beat Notre Dame, but the Irish shut down any hopes of that rather quickly.
Outside of Navy, no other ranked team outside of the SEC lost. Two other teams from the AAC, Tulane and Memphis, are on the outside looking in of the top-25 and if one of the two racks up a big victory, they might bump the Tigers out.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 9
Snap Counts for Mizzou at Alabama, Season Tracker
Mizzou Backup Drew Pyne Resilient After Poor Showing in Loss