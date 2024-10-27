Where Mizzou Football is Ranked After Week 9
Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz frequently said early on in the 2024 season that expectations are simply just expectations. That last season is last season and the 2024 team would have to do just as much work to reach their goals.
Seems like he was right.
Missouri was ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 8 in the Coaches Poll. A 27-21 win over Boston College in Week 3 propelled it to both of those highs. Since then, its fluctuated in the teens, and now into the 20s.
After a 34-0 loss to Alabama in Week 9, Missouri has again dropped but remains in the Coaches Poll.
This story will be updated when the AP Poll is posted.
USA Today Coaches Poll:
1. Oregon, 53, 8-0, 1349
2. Georgia, 1, 6-1, 1270
3. Penn State, 0, 7-0, 1239
4. Ohio State, 0, 6-1, 1160
5. Miami (FL), 0, 8-0, 1136
6. Texas, 0, 7-1, 1096
7. Tennessee, 0, 6-1, 987
8. Clemson, 0, 6-1, 942
9. Notre Dame, 0, 7-1, 853
10. Iowa State, 0, 7-0, 846
11. Texas A&M, 0, 7-1, 806
12. BYU, 0, 8-0, 786
13. Indiana, 0, 8-0, 741
14. Alabama, 0, 6-2, 619
15. Kansas State, 0, 7-1, 533
16. LSU, 0, 6-2, 530
17. Pittsburgh, 0, 7-0, 495
18. Ole Miss, 0, 6-2, 475
19. Boise State, 0, 6-1, 459
20. SMU, 0, 7-1, 346
21. Army West Point, 0, 7-0, 278
22. Washington State, 0, 7-1, 160
23. Missouri, 0, 6-2, 114
24. Illinois, 0, 6-2, 89
25. Memphis, 0, 7-1, 76
