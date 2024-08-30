Everything Eli Drinkwitz Said After the Missouri Tigers Win over Murray State
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers could not have asked for a better season opener. In front the full stands from a sell out crowd, the team recorded six touchdowns and three field goals in their 51-0 win over Murray State. The transfers had a big impact for their new team, coming through with three of the touchdowns, and the returners kept the momentum going from last season. Due to the massive lead, even many of the younger players got the chance to line up in the win. Here is everything head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the game:
Opening statement
"I first just want to say how remarkable the crowd was today. I mean, unbelievable from the start of the game. The students being out there and being loud, and then everybody being in their seats, and we kicked off, it reminded me of what it was last year. So it was an awesome job by the crowd. You could just tell our players with that fast start fed off the energy of the crowd, and so want to thank the students and want to thank the fans for being in the seats and making this opening game pretty special. The SID just told me that was the sixth largest crowd for the home opener."
"It was the first time we've held the team to under 100 yards since 2019. [Defensive coordinator] Corey Batoon, can't say how good of a job he did tonight. And then during halftime, I really challenged our players, when we set people out to play to a standard and not get complacent. I was really, really proud of those guys."
"We got a lot of different people in the game. Man, that last drive, I think other than Philip Roche, it was all freshmen on the field. And man, that is going to be one heck of a defense in the future. I'm really proud of those guys and thought they came in and played with the standards so, really appreciative them."
On how long it took them to figure out Murray State
"It took us four plays. No, I mean, they had some stuff. They started with some unbalanced formations. But again, that's just a hats off to Corey [Batoon] and his staff for having our guys that prepared and really just answering the bell. We kind of figured that there wasn't going to be a ton of drop back pass. So we were kind of expecting some of the screen and inside zones, sweep stuff. And I thought we played with great edges. Corey Flagg, I thought played really fast today, he jumped out on film. Marvin Burks jumped out live, making tackles. So, [I was] really pleased with the way defense play tonight."
On the fast start from the offense
"I thought they just came out after the onside kick and executed. We left a few plays out there that we're going to be coming back in and working on. But, I thought we protected the quarterback really well tonight. I don't think he had any protection issues, and we were fairly efficient. I know in the first half, I think we were five to seven for third down. So, overall, it's pretty good night."
On Toriano Pride's pick-six
"I thought the first best play was the fourth down. I mean, obviously this stuff quarterbacks need, like that was pretty impressive. And then to come back that very next drive and Toriano makes the play. He's been doing a really good job in camp. He's really been competitive and challenging routes and and for him to be up there to make that play pretty awesome. I know it's really special for him. I think he surprised himself because he didn't have celebration to go to."
On the Athleticism of Toriano Pride
He's a heck of an athlete and a great player. We're fortunate that he was able to come back. I think all the new guys today, Chris McClellan, has the sack, forced fumble. You know, champ has a bunch of good tackles. You know, Zion has the pressure when Toriano makes the interception, Toriano made plays. So to see the new guys integrate themselves the way that they have for us to play the high level, I thought, offensively, to Marcus Bryant, Caden Green, all those guys, it was good to see that."
On how Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll ran the ball
"Exactly what I kind of expected with Marcus Carroll. He's gonna be really tough to tackle. When he gets his pads downhill, it's gonna be a tough out. You're gonna have to really bring a sack lunch to keep hitting him. I thought Nate Noel had some really good cuts, he's got some quickness. I think there's one that his feet kind of got caught up, we'll wish we had that. But for the most part, I thought those guys played well off of each other. I think both of them had a lot of yards catching, receiving, too. Nate had four, and I know Marcus had a couple too. So I was impressed with their ability to catch the ball."
On Theo Wease and Brett Norfleet heading into the locker room with injury
"We're just gonna be smart within the second half. So I think they'll be fine. I wasn't alarmed with anything."
On ironing out mistakes and overthrows in the first half
"I think part of that is adrenaline and so just going back in and figuring out, 'how do we account for the adrenaline in our throws', but they're the right reads, you know? There was one in the second half that was really on us as coaches. You know, Mookie Cooper, he has the big long run third down, and gets about 40 yards, and we go to a tempo call, and he's just out of gas, so that's really on us."
On final play before half time
"I was really glad that we finished off the half with the touchdown. I just kind of challenged those guys. We weren't going to give over a field goal there. So [I'm] pleased with their execution on that drive. You know, we'll have to go back [to the tape] and see. I can't recall any issues that I was concerned about."
On the consistency of the offensive line
"I'm going to have to go back and watch it. I mean, I thought we had some good holes. I thought there was a couple plays where the ball gets handed off, Brady Cook throws, free access outlets that we would have even more yardage. Obviously the false starts, false start right there on that fourth and goal, can't happen. There's always things that you got to clean up, but I think we're where we want it to be, and now we just got to keep improving. I mean, the name of the game is, how much better can you get? You know, two years ago, we had a big win, and then kind of laid an egg for next week because we thought we patted ourselves on back for a week. So we're not going to do that. We're going to get in there figure out how to improve."
On the decision to link arms coming out of the tunnel
"The message is, this is a new team. It's a new thing. And, you know, we want to show that, you know, together, we're stronger. So it was really just about, this is the way we're going to do it this year. So really appreciate the seniors and captains coming up with that and I thought it was pretty cool."
On Drew Pyne entering the game
I thought he played an excellent half, made some really good decisions, showed toughness, didn't show a ton of athleticism on that quarterback run, but thats no why he's here. No, I was really proud of Drew. The way the season ended for him last year, for him to come back, and the way he's been just an awesome teammate, to push Brady, but also complemented him. For him to get a half of football in there, It was just making great reads of putting the ball exactly where it needs to be, and so really impressive."
On the shutouts impact on the season
"I think our team wanted to come out and show everybody that this is a new team and this is a new thing. We're going to have our own identity. So I'm really proud of those guys for setting the standard. But, like I told in the locker room, like this is just the start. You know, the goal is to be 1-0, and we got to make 1-0 decisions this weekend. We got to come back ready to work on Monday, because from here each game is going to get a little bit more challenging."
On Blake Craig kicking the field goals
"I was really, really impressed with Blake tonight. Thought he did a great job with the extra points, the kickoffs. Obviously, we had the one where he was trying that overkick. But you know, I thought he did a really, really nice job."
On the helmet communication
"Obviously, we screwed up the end of half right. There was Brady when the clock was running, and in the in the communication we were telling him 'you got to go, gotta go.' And he thought we were making a check. So that was what the communication was there. So we're gonna have to figure that out, because in a critical situation, that clock one is massive."
On the trick play
"That's a bad deal too, because we've been practicing about 18 months. It's called Bulldog because Fresno State Bulldogs, it's Kirby's play. He doesn't want to run it. So we've been goading him the whole offseason, like 'you're never going to call it. Why do you have him call sheet?', so he ends up calling it, and fumbles it. He's [angry] with us right now. We will never run that play again and too bad, it's a good play."