4-Star ATH Jacob Eberhart Names Missouri in Top Schools
While the 2026 class has gotten off to a bit of a slow start for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff, things are starting to pick up for the Missouri Tigers as the summer progresses. Over the last week, Missouri was named a finalist for two 4-Star prospects, and now, another has joined the list.
4-Star athlete Jacob Eberhart took to social media on Wednesday to announce his top seven schools, including the Tigers among Alabama, LSU, Oregon, Oklahoma, Illinois and Nebraska.
Hailing from St. Louis Eberhart is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 18 athlete in the nation and the No. 4 player overall in the state. He picked up his scholarship offer from the Tigers October 16th of last year, but has yet to lineup an official visit.
Eberhart is a explosive athlete with the skill set to play on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. He stands at 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. and is able to use his big frame to not only haul in contested catches, but cause trouble for opposing wideouts when he lines up at defensive back.
As a junior in 2024, he finished with 42 receptions for 795 yards and 15 touchdowns while also hauling in three interceptions on the defensive end. Though he likely projects more as a wide receiver at the next level, Eberhart's ability is undeniable.
As of now, Missouri holds just a single commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, but is set to welcome a massive crop of summer time visitors to Columbia. If Drinkwitz and his staff are able to capitalize on the upcoming summer period, the Tigers could quickly find themselves shooting up recruiting boards.
2026 Commitments
- QB Gavin Sidwar, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania (Committed 04/18/2025)
Check out the Missouri football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.