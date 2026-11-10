'Have we cared about the fan?': Eli Drinkwitz on CFP expansion, elimination of SEC Championship Game

The Southeastern Conference announced that the 2026 SEC Football Championship would be the conference's final edition of the 35-year run Tuesday, following the College Football Playoff's expansion to 24 teams starting next season.

Missouri's head coach Eli Drinkwitz shared his thoughts during Tuesday's press conference on a variety of effects from the new 24-team format, including the elimination of the championship contest.

"Why are we associated with conferences anymore if we're not playing for a conference championship?" Drinkwitz asked Tuesday. "If the point now is just to be playing into a sea of 24, are we just doing it for scheduling affiliation? If we're just doing it for scheduling affiliation is there a reason to be flying all the way across the country to play games from a national perspective? I think that's where this conversation is going to end up leading to."

Although Drinkwitz had a lot of unanswered questions, he still understood the decision to eliminate the game.

"Do I think the conference championship games were a good thing? Yes, I do. I think they were great. Do I think that they're no longer important? Yeah, I agree with the assessment that there's really no reason to play them moving forward," Drinkwitz said.

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Taking a broader look at the College Football Playoff expansion and the elimination of the SEC Football Championship game, Drinkwitz believes that it's all a byproduct of the last six years of changes.

"You look back at the decisions that we've made in college football for the last six years, and we've made them to where we're at now," Drinkwitz said. "And I think you look back, and now we've devalued some of the things that made college football so special.

"We've made a lot of decisions, and we've asked a lot of people their opinions. But have we cared about the fan?"

Drinkwitz cited the playoff expansion, transfer portal and the elimination of the championship game as three reasons the sport has lost some of its spark.

"Bowl games are no longer valuable. Building a program and having a season to build for the next season, where your fans could be excited about these guys are playing... there's none of that because you don't know who's going to be back," Drinkwitz said. "There's no real regional rivalries anymore because there's no more regional conferences outside of ours, which is the best conference college football.

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