How Donovan Olugbode Could Help the Mizzou Offense: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps give their thoughts on how true freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode could help improve the Tigers' passing game.
The clip is from the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.Previewing Mizzou at Auburn on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast
For No. 16 Missouri's offense, sophomore running back Ahmad Hardy has established himself as one of the best backs in the country, but Missouri's passing game has been lagging behind.
A player that could see an increased role to improve that passes game has began to emerge, with freshman wide receiver Donovan Olugbode continuing to make a name for himself. He's also clearly established trust with quarterback Beau Pribula.
The quarterback and receiver seem to frequently be on the same page, showing trust in one another. Pribula has looked to Olugbode on crucial fourth downs. This was seen against rival Kansas on Sept. 6 when Olugbode hauled in a catch on fourth down to keep a drive going in the first half.
Showing that it wasn't a fluke, he did it again against Alabama. Olugbode was targeted on a fourth-and-six and a third-and-10 in the fourth quarter. He converted the fourth down, but the third down play resulted in an interception.
Despite that, he looked good in a huge game. He also scored a touchdown against the Tide.
Olugbode has 11 receptions on the season, and he is making a case to become a bigger part of the offense. Missouri should utilize him more as the season progresses. He might just be the Tigers' secret weapon.
Here's the rest of the morning buzz for Saturday, Oct. 18.
Friday's Mizzou Results
- Cross country competed in the Pre-National Invitational. The men finished second, and the women finished third.
- Volleyball swept Ole Miss.
Mizzou Weekend Schedule
- Swim and dive vs. Purdue at 10 a.m. Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
- Softball vs. Washington (Mo.) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Mo.
- Football at Auburn at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in Auburn, Ala. — Watch, Listen, Stats
- Volleyball vs. LSU at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
- Soccer vs. No. 7 Arkansas at 2 p.m. Sunday in Columbia, Mo. — Watch, Stats
SEC News
How to Watch Every SEC Football Game: 2025 Third Saturday in October Edition
Did you notice?
- Missouri cross country competed at the Pre-National Invitational. The women earned five new top-10 times for season records.
- Missouri gymnastics earned its rings after a highly successful 2025 season. The Tigers finished third and the 2025 NCAA Championship Final.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
“Missouri changed to the SEC for money. Has it been good for us? I saw a list of all SEC champions – from all sports – over the last 10 years and we’re like last on that list. Vanderbilt was even ahead of us. Does it make me miss the old Big 8 Conference? Yes.”- John Brown
