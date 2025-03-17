How Mizzou's Defensive Line is Shaping Up this Spring
Missouri football is undergoing a period of change. Many of its big names are leaving, such as quarterback Brady Cook, wideouts Luther Burden III and Theo Wease Jr. and offensive lineman Armand Membou.
Missouri’s defensive line, however, is one of the units that will remain fairly consistent from last season to this season.
A handful of athletes from 2024 are staying, but there will be some moving pieces as well. Defensive line coach Al Davis met with the media Saturday after the team practiced at Faurot Field, offering updates on his position group.
Here’s what we learned from the press conference:
Expect two guys to step up as leaders
Besides Kristian Williams, seven of Missouri's most active defensive tackles from 2024 will return for 2025. Looking to follow in Williams' path as an anchor along the Missouri defensive line is rising senior Chris McClellan.
McClellan’s 2024 season was his first as a Tiger. Before Missouri, he spent two years at Florida where he recorded 23 tackles both seasons.
McClellan had a breakout year in 2024, ending the campaign with 39 total tackles, which ranked eighth on the team. He had 2.5 sacks while adding on two pass deflections and a forced fumble.
Even though McClellan was productive last year, Davis believes that he can improve by simply expanding his knowledge of the defense.
“Last year was his first year in the defense,” Davis said. “So for him, learning the defense, the small things, where's the back, where's the tight end, understanding what runs we're going to get based on that front.”
Another returner is senior Sterling Webb, a former transfer out of New Mexico State. Webb posted 18 total tackles in 2024, along with a fumble recovery.
Both McClellan and Webb will look to fill the void left by the departure of Williams, a team captain in 2024.
Davis acknowledged that while Williams' production and leadership can't be directly replicated, both McClellan and Webb will try to make up for his absence. One way they can do that is by stepping up as leaders.
“I think (Chris) and Sterling both took it upon themselves to be the new Kristian,” Davis said. “They understand, ‘it's my time now. Now I'm the upper classman. It's my turn to lead the room.’”
Staying consistent
After the two veterans in McClellan and Webb, the Missouri defensive tackle depth chart is filled with exciting potential.
Since Missouri added no defensive linemen in the transfer portal, the team needs to establish faith in the guys that were already on the roster.
“The biggest thing is the development of the guys in the room already,” Davis said. “So right now, you got some guys that aren't as experienced as you would like them to be, but we've seen that development come along.”
The most experienced out of this group are redshirt juniors Jalen Marshall and Marquis Gracial. The duo saw the field for significant playing time for the first time in 2024, with Marshall taking 117 snaps and Gracial 119, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).
Marshall recorded five total tackles in 2024, while Gracial tacked on 10. Both guys can improve in rushing the passer, as Marshall logged zero total pressures and Gracial logged two.
Weighing in at 330 pounds, Gracial could be a physical player that Davis utilizes in getting to the quarterback.
"Obviously, he's a big guy," Davis said of Gracial. "He's gonna be a first, second-down player for us, but he showed us some pass rush through this spring camp, and that's what we needed him to show us he can play first, second and third down."
Both guys have been on the roster for a while, meaning they have had plenty of time to absorb information. Now, they’re ready to use it on the field.
“They've built the foundation," Davis said of Gracial and Marshall. "They started to compound on that foundation, and now is their time to spot out and spring out.”
Redshirt freshmen look for more opportunities
Missouri has two redshirt freshmen at defensive tackle with Elias Williams and Justin Bodford. After sitting back and redshirting in their first year with the program, they're both now looking to make an impact in 2025.
Williams joined Missouri as a freshman last fall, but he came in a couple of weeks late. He was behind the rest of the players and had to work hard to catch up.
“Elias Williams is a young guy that we think very highly of,” Davis said. “He's showing some stuff in the pass rush game. Got to fine tune him in the run game.”
READ: Elias Williams Adjusting Well to Position Change
Williams was switched from a defensive end to a defensive tackle in the fall. Davis and Missouri’s coaches ultimately made that decision due to Williams' 268-pound size. Now that he’s cut fat and built muscle, Davis is looking this spring to see where Williams could fit in along the defensive line.
“He's able to show us that he can handle the stand inside,” Davis said. “If we need him to go out there, we can put him out there. Just got to reteach the calls back to him. But I do think that the kid has handled the move well, and he's starting to show us some promise.”
Bodford, a former three-star prospect, is in a similar situation where he could also receive more playing time in 2025.
“I do think (there is) a sense of growth for Justin,” Davis said. “We know the calls now. Now it's about playing fast, showing that urgency.”