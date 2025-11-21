How to Watch Mizzou's First Game in Oklahoma Since 2011
No. 22 Missouri is making a final push to end the year strong. The Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak against Mississippi State on senior night in Week 12, and now they look ahead to facing No. 8 Oklahoma in Week 13.
Against the Bulldogs, Missouri was led by freshman quarterback Matt Zollers. But, starter Beau Pribula could return against Oklahoma, being listed as questionable on Thursday's availability report.
READ: Drinkwitz Reveals Injury Update on Beau Pribula Ahead of Oklahoma Matchup
Missouri shifts its focus to Oklahoma, a talented opponent. The Tigers have not won in Norman since 1959.
Here's all the information on where, when, and how to watch the matchup with the Sooners.
How to Watch: No. 22 Missouri Tigers against No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners
Who: No. 22 Missouri Tigers (7-3, 3-3 SEC) at No. 8 Oklahoma (8-2, 4-2)
What: Week 13 of the College Football season
Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (83,489), Norman, Oklahoma
When: Saturday, November 122, 11:00 a.m.
TV: ABC
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
SiriusXM: Away 82, Home 84
Series: 98th meeting between the two teams. Missouri is 25-67-5 in the series. In 2024, the Tigers defeated the Sooners 30-23.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers faced Mississippi State at home, and they won 49-27. Running back Ahmad Hardy rushed for 300 yards, the second-most in a game for any Missouri running back.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners defeated then-No. 4 Alabama in a tight 23-21 battle. The Sooners accomplished that on the road, and they had a pick-six in the win. Sophomore defensive back Eli Bowen made the play.
Full College Football Week 13 TV Schedule
All listed times are Eastern. Schedules and networks are subject to change.
Week 13
Tuesday, Nov. 18
7 p.m. | Akron at Bowling Green | ESPNU
7 p.m. | UMass at Ohio | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at Northern Illinois | ESPN2
Wednesday, Nov. 19
7 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Central Michigan at Kent State | ESPNU
Thursday, Nov. 20
7:30 p.m. | Louisiana at Arkansas State | ESPN
Friday, Nov. 21
8 p.m. | Florida State at NC State | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Hawai'i at UNLV | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 22
12 p.m. | Samford at Texas A&M | SECN+
12 p.m. | Missouri at Oklahoma | ABC
12 p.m. | Delaware at Wake Forest | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Tulsa at Army | CBSSN
12 p.m. | Rutgers at Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | Miami (Fla.) at Virginia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | Louisville at SMU | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Minnesota at Northwestern | BTN
12 p.m. | Kansas at Iowa State | FS1
12:45 p.m. | Charlotte at Georgia | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Old Dominion at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Washington State at James Madison | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Baylor at Arizona | TNT
2 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Alabama | SECN+
2 p.m. | Mercer at Auburn | SECN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Nevada at Wyoming
2 p.m. | Ball State at Toledo | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Marshall at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Liberty at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sam Houston at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
3 p.m. | New Mexico State at UTEP | ESPN+
3 p.m. | South Florida at UAB | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Kentucky at Vanderbilt | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Florida International | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Southern Miss at South Alabama | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | USC at Oregon | CBS
3:30 p.m.| Arkansas at Texas | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Michigan State at Iowa | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Duke at North Carolina | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | East Carolina at UTSA | ESPN+
3:45 p.m. | Tulane at Temple | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Oklahoma State at UCF | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Georgia State at Troy | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Kansas State at Utah | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Michigan at Maryland | BTN
4 p.m. | TCU at Houston | FOX
4:15 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at South Carolina | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Furman at Clemson | The CW Network
5 p.m. | UL Monroe at Texas State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | New Mexico at Air Force | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Pitt at Georgia Tech | ESPN
7 p.m. | Nebraska at Penn State | NBC
7 p.m. | Colorado State at Boise State | FS1
7:30 p.m. | Cal at Stanford | ACC Network
7:30 | Tennessee at Florida | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Illinois at Wisconsin | BTN
7:30 p.m. | North Texas at Rice | ESPNU
7:45 p.m. | Western Kentucky at LSU | SEC Network
8 p.m. | BYU at Cincinnati | FOX
8 p.m. | Arizona State at Colorado | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | Utah State at Fresno State | CBSSN
10:30 p.m. | Washington at UCLA | NBC
10:30 p.m. | San Jose State at San Diego State | FS1