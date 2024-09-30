Kickoff Time, Channel Announced for Mizzou's Week 7 Matchup Against UMass
The SEC announced kickoff times and broadcast information for the conference's Week 7 games Monday, including the Missouri Tigers' matchup against UMass on the road.
The Tigers' game against the UMass Minutemen on Saturday, Oct. 12 will begin at 11 p.m. CDT and be broadcast on ESPN2.
Missouri will be the only SEC team not facing off against a conference team or on a bye week during Week 7. It will be Missouri's fourth and final non-conference game of the 2024 season.
Missouri's road matchup with UMass is one part of an agreement the two programs made in January of 2019. The Tigers will finish out the agreement in 2025, hosting UMass on Saturday, Oct. 18.
The home-and-home agreement was signed by former Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk and current UMass athletics director Ryan Bamford.
The Tigers' are 3-0 so far in non-conference play, including a 27-21 win over then-No. 24 Boston College in Week 3. Missouri has not lost a non-conference game since a brutal loss to Kansas State in 2022.
The matchup will mark Missouri's second consecutive road game of the season and second overall. In Week 6, Missouri will travel to College Station, Texas, to faceTexas A&M. Missouri enters the two-game road stretch undefeated at 4-0.
Full SEC TV Schedule for Week 7
