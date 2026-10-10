Live Blog: No. 14 Mizzou football vs. Texas A&M

Pregame

All 11 players who were listed as questionable or probable on #Mizzou's availability report this week are active for the game.



(Cayden Green, Santana Banner, Robert Woodyard and more.) pic.twitter.com/N5oHY8zaUA — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) October 10, 2026

COLUMBIA — No. 14 Missouri (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) is set to host Texas A&M (3-2, 1-2) at 11 a.m. Saturday. The Tigers are searching for their first victory against the Aggies since 2014 and are hoping to bounce back from last year's 38-17 loss at Faurot Field. Senior safety Santana Banner has his eyes set on redemption against Texas A&M and some familiar offensive faces.

"Somebody coming into your home and doing what they did, I'm not a fan of that," Banner said. "So definitely gotta repay that."

Marcel Reed is commanding the offense for Texas A&M for the third straight season following last year's 3,169-yard, 25-touchdown season. Reed has endured a slower start to the 2026 season, throwing for 908 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions through five games.

The Aggies, as a whole, have underperformed five games in, falling from No. 8 at the start of the season to unranked by Week 6. In conference play, Texas A&M is 1-2 with double-digit losses to Kentucky and LSU and a 34-7 win over Arkansas last week.

Missouri is coming off a more substantial victory after defeating No. 8 Florida 45-17 last week. The Tigers held star running back Jadan Baugh to 13 rushing yards on 12 carries, while their offense rolled over the Gators led by stellar performances from Austin Simmons and Jamal Roberts.

Simmons has thrown for 1,287 yards and 13 touchdowns, which rank top-three in the SEC and is the only starting SEC quarterback with zero interceptions. Roberts has climbed conference boards after his 240 all-purpose-yard performance against Florida and now ranks second in the conference with 606 rushing yards and tied for third with six rushing touchdowns.

On the offensive side of things for the Aggies, Reed has two top-tier wide receivers in Alabama transfer Isaiah Horton and returning starter Mario Craver. The 6-foot-4 Horton is a red zone threat for the Aggies, while Craver adds elite speed to the receiving room and familiarity with the system after adding 917 yards last season.

Texas A&M has four players with at least 100 rushing yards and are led by Rueben Owens' 291 yards and freshman KJ Edwards' 181 yards on 6.5 yards per carry. Defensively, Texas A&M has just five sacks on the season compared to Missouri's 15 and both teams have tallied four interceptions on the season.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Texas A&M

Who: No. 14 Missouri (4-1) vs. Texas A&M (3-2)

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: ABC

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Texas A&M leads 11-7.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.