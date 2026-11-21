Pregame updates

Cornerback Jahlil Florence, who'd been upgraded from questionable to probable on Friday's injury report, is now available for the game. Cameron Keys is listed as out despite not appearing on the availability report throughout the week.

Jahlil Florence is active tonight; Cam Keys is out. pic.twitter.com/gFyjLBNzZ8 — Killian Wright (@byKillianWright) November 21, 2026

COLUMBIA — Missouri football (6-4, 3-4 Southeastern Conference) is set to host No. 16 Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to No. 7 Texas at home and, most recently, No. 1 Georgia on the road.

The Wildcats find themselves in a similar precarious situation, having lost their previous two contests. They first fell 34-6 to No. 16 Tennesee on the road, then dropped a home game 21-14 to unranked Florida on Nov. 14.

Missouri is fully focused on rebounding, not worried about a big-loss hangover from the previous week.

"I'm not balancing anything other than I'm trying to beat Kentucky and ticked off (I am) about how we performed last week," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "My focus is this week, this staff, this team, pushing the right buttons to make sure that we perform. I can't guarantee results, but I'm dang sure not okay with what happened Saturday in any shape or form. And I’m not going to sweep it under the rug and act like it didn’t happen or burn the tape or do any of that bullcrap. We ain’t burning no stinking tape; watch that. You’ll be embarrassed by it.”

Kentucky boasts an efficient offense led by quarterback Kenny Minchey and coach Will Stein.

"They're very unique in what they do: huddle, shifts, motions, unique formations, unbalanced, established the run, play action throws," Drinkwitz said. "Quarterback is playing at a really, really high level from an efficiency standpoint and they do a good job of maintaining control and possession of the game. It's going to be a limited possession style of football game, and then they master the one-possession win."

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Kentucky has excelled in close games this season, winning consecutive overtime games 35-34 against South Carolina then-No. 10 LSU, respectively. Missouri, on the other hand, has not won a game that was within one possession entering the fourth quarter, falling to Texas and Mississippi State. If the Tigers are able to keep it close in the waning minutes, the odds seem to favor their feline counterparts.

How to Watch: Mizzou Football vs. Kentucky

Who: Missouri (6-4) vs. No. 16 Kentucky (7-3)

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21

Where: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network

Series: Kentucky leads 9-5

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