Live Updates: No. 23 Mizzou Hits The Road to Face No. 21 South Carolina
In the most important game of the Tigers' season, No. 23 Missouri is traveling to Columbia, S.C. for a dogfight with the No. 21 South Carolina Gamecocks.
Missouri must win today to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive. The Tigers suffered two blowout losses on the road earlier in the season against Texas A&M and Alabama, which now presents a weakness against Missouri.
The Gamecocks have hit its stride in the last three games. They've defeated Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt consecutively, with the team's performance improving week by week. The play of quarterback LaNorris Sellers and running back Rocket Sanders has kicked the offense into gear and has them playing the best football they have all season.
The injury status of Missouri quarterback Brady Cook remains in question, but regardless of who plays at quarterback, the Tiger offense has a challenging task ahead of them.
Follow along below for live updates as the game progresses.
Pre Game
- Quarterback Brady Cook is listed as a game-time decision before kickoff. The Tiger quarterback has been considered doubtful all week, but Cook was seen warming up before kickoff.
Here's everything to know about the matchup, including TV and radio information.
How to Watch: Missouri at South Carolina
Who: Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina (6-3, 4-3)
When: Saturday, Nov. 16, 3: 15 p.m.
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC
Sirius XM: 192 or 374
TV: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri leads 9-5
Last Meeting: Oct. 21, 2024 - Missouri hosted South Carolina for Homecoming, with the Tigers offense controlling a 34-12 victory. Running back Cody Schrader began his streak of six-straight games with over 100 rushing yards, tallying 159 yards against the Gamecocks along with two touchdowns.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers pulled off a remarkable win over Oklahoma Sooners without starting quarterback Brady Cook. Four touchdowns were scored in the final nine minutes of play, two from fumbles that were returned for touchdowns. Backup quarterback Drew Pyne led the Tigers on two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, making key passes to keep Missouri's hopes alive.
Last Time Out, South Carolina: The Gamecocks defeated the SEC darling of the season in Vanderbilt on the road. Quarterback Lanorris Sellers was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his 238-yard and two-touchdown performance. Running back Rahiem Sanders rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.